NU’EST Shares Key Points Of New Album, Reveals Clever 1st Place Promise, And More

NU’EST has formally made their comeback!

On Might 11, the group held an internet showcase to have a good time the discharge of their eighth mini album “The Nocturne.” The album marks their first comeback for the reason that launch of their seventh mini album seven months in the past.

Baekho mentioned, “I’m each excited and nervous to launch an album after such a very long time. We labored actually arduous to indicate a special, extra mature aspect of us.” Minhyun added, “Because it’s been seven months since our final comeback, I’m actually excited to indicate everybody a special aspect of us. We paid particular consideration to our choreography and practiced so much to indicate how a lot we’ve improved.”

“The Nocturne” is an album that gives a special perspective on the love story that NU’EST has beforehand informed. It focuses on the frequent theme of nighttime, when individuals are inclined to grow to be extra reflective, and tells tales that anybody can relate to.

JR commented on the album’s theme, saying, “We wished to do one thing that wasn’t our ordinary vibrant idea.” Aron gave followers the important thing factors to look out for. “I hope everybody appears on the modifications in our appearances, in addition to our facial expressions,” he mentioned.

The title monitor “I’m in Hassle” expresses the second of highly effective attraction between two individuals. The group modified up their look by their refined and dramatic efficiency within the music video.

When requested about the perfect a part of the music video, JR answered, “Personally, I feel the perfect half is from the start all the best way to the tip.” Minhyun replied, “The members’ faces. I feel you possibly can really feel quite a lot of totally different ‘evening’s by our faces.” Aron additionally added, “Our cool choreography. I feel our choreography is basically spectacular and attractive.”

JR mentioned that he wished to provide evening to the followers, explaining, “We’ll take accountability for our followers’ nighttime with this album.”

Along with the title monitor, the album boasts one other 5 different tracks together with “Moon Dance,” “Firework,” “Again To Me,” “Should,” which Ren and Baekho helped write, and “Taking pictures Star,” a tune devoted to their followers.

Ren wrote the lyrics to “Should” whereas considering of his grandfather, who handed away in March. Baekho defined extra concerning the writing course of, commenting, “Ren wrote a letter to his grandfather about all the things he wished to inform him, and I turned that into lyrics. Because it’s a tune that incorporates the members’ tales, I hope everybody will hearken to it.”

The members additionally expressed their love in direction of their followers. “I can’t imagine we’re already in our ninth 12 months,” Aron mentioned. “Our followers are our motivation. I wish to give a giant thanks to all of our followers who love us repeatedly.”

JR shared the identical sentiment, saying, “Each second I’ve spent with NU’EST these previous years has been valuable and significant. At any time when I really feel drained, I look to our followers for motivation.”

NU’EST completed up by sharing their objectives for the brand new album. Aron commented, “Our aim is to share our songs with a number of individuals. We wish to create a efficiency that can fulfill and energize everybody who helps us.”

Ren adopted up by saying, “We had no thought we’d have a lot success with our earlier album. I’m actually grateful to everybody for giving us a lot help. It will be a lie if I mentioned I didn’t count on good outcomes with this album.”

Ren additionally made a promise for if the tune wins first place on music reveals, saying, “Because the theme is ‘evening,’ we’re going to crack chestnuts on stage.” This can be a play on phrases as “bam” means each “evening” and “chestnut” in Korean.

Try the music video for “I’m in Hassle” right here!

