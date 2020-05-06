NU’EST To Hold Mnet Comeback Show For Upcoming Comeback With “The Nocturne”

NU’EST shall be celebrating their return with a comeback present on Mnet!

NU’EST’s “The Nocturne” comeback present is ready to be broadcast worldwide at eight p.m. KST on Could 11 through Mnet and M2 digital channel.

Within the present, NU’EST shall be performing upcoming title observe “I’m in Bother” for the primary time ever. They are going to be placing on a complete of 5 levels, from tracks which are on their new mini album to “BASS,” a observe from their sixth mini album.

The comeback present is ready to be centered across the theme of “Happening a late evening drive with NU’EST.” There shall be a wide range of segments deliberate in between the performances that meet up with what the members have been as much as since their final comeback, in addition to look again on recollections the members share. NU’EST will even present their course of of making fan chants as they take a look at a starry evening sky collectively.

NU’EST is ready to make their return on Could 11 with their eighth mini album “The Nocturne.” Try the teasers for the mini album to date right here!

