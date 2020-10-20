General News

NU’EST’s Aron Talks About Whether He Would Still Join NU’EST If Given The Chance To Go Back In Time

October 20, 2020
NU’EST’s Aron participated in his first-ever solo cowl shoot for Certainly journal!

On October 19, Certainly journal launched the quilt of Vol. 9 that includes Aron. Though he was shy at first, Aron is claimed to have acquired reward from workers on set for his professionalism, expressive facial expressions, and pure allure.

In the interview that adopted, Aron defined, “Alternatives don’t come simple. Even when I had been to return to that time of alternative, I’d nonetheless be a part of NU’EST.” He added, “I get pleasure from speaking with L.O.Λ.E [NU’EST’s fanclub] by quite a lot of channels.”

Take a look at Aron’s full picture shoot and interview in Vol. 9 of Certainly journal. Presently, Aron is internet hosting radio present “To. Evening” with fellow NU’EST member Ren. The present airs each Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 9 p.m. KST on Naver NOW.

