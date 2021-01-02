NU’EST’s Aron To Temporarily Halt Activities Due To Health Issues; Group To Promote With 4 Members

NU’EST’s Aron can be taking a break from all actions attributable to well being issues.

On January 2, Pledis Leisure introduced that Aron can be happening a brief hiatus to concentrate on his restoration and that NU’EST can be selling with 4 members for the close to future.

(*4*)Hiya, that is Pledis Leisure.

We’re making an announcement concerning NU’EST member Aron’s well being and actions.

Aron not too long ago reported that he was experiencing signs of psychological nervousness, and after present process thorough testing, he acquired the skilled analysis that he wants loads of relaxation and stability.

After cautious discussions with Aron and the members of NU’EST, we now have determined that Aron can be focusing totally on his therapy and restoration whereas getting loads of relaxation. Due to this fact, Aron can be briefly halting all actions, and NU’EST plans to hold out their actions as a four-member group in the meanwhile.

We apologize to the followers, who at all times ship NU’EST a lot love, for providing you with trigger for concern by this sudden information.

We are going to do our utmost in taking measures to assist Aron get better his well being, and we are going to do the whole lot we are able to to guard the well being and security of our artists always.

Moreover, we request that you simply chorus from unfounded hypothesis or misunderstandings concerning Aron’s well being and actions, and we are going to launch a separate assertion about his return to group actions [at a later time].

Thanks.