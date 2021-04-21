NU’EST’s Baekho To Briefly Sit Out Promotions After His Grandmother Passes Away

NU’EST’s Baekho’s grandmother has passed away.

On April 21, Pledis Entertainment officially announced that Baekho will be taking a brief break from activities on April 22 following the passing of his maternal grandmother.

The agency’s full statement is as follows:

Hello, this is Pledis Entertainment. We are conveying the unfortunate news that NU’EST member Baekho’s maternal grandmother has passed away. As a result, we are informing you that Baekho will inevitably not be participating in the Naver NOW audio show “Royal Comics” on which he was scheduled to appear on Thursday, April 22, 2021. We offer our blessings to the departed, and we ask for your warm comfort and consideration so that our artist can take the time to mourn properly. Baekho will be resuming his participation in scheduled activities starting on April 23. We sincerely thank all the fans who always give NU’EST and Baekho so much love and support. We ask that you continue to give them lots of love and interest in the future as well. Thank you.

NU’EST is currently in the midst of promoting their second full-length album “Romanticize,” which they just released on April 19.

We offer our deepest condolences to Baekho and his family during this painful time.

