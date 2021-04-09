NU’EST’s JR Confirmed To Make Drama Debut In New Idol Romance Drama

NU’EST’s JR can be starring in a brand new drama!

On April 9, Pledis Leisure shared, “NU’EST’s Kim Jong Hyun (JR) is confirmed to star within the drama ‘I’ll Turn out to be Your Evening’ (literal title) scheduled to air within the second half of the 12 months. Please present a lot of help and curiosity for Kim Jong Hyun who will present a brand new aspect of himself within the drama by means of the position of Lee Shin.”

“I’ll Turn out to be Your Evening” is a romance drama a couple of common idol band and a faux physician who finally ends up dwelling at their dorm to deal with a sleepwalking member.

JR can be making his drama debut because the band LUNA’s bassist Lee Shin, who seems to be free-spirited however is somebody who will do something for love.

“I’ll Turn out to be Your Evening” will start manufacturing in Could and is scheduled to air someday within the second half of this 12 months. Forward of JR’s drama, NU’EST can be making a comeback with their new album “Romanticize” on April 19 at 6 p.m. KST.

