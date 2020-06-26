NU’EST’s Minhyun And Jung Da Bin Confirmed To Lead Upcoming JTBC Drama

NU’EST’s Minhyun and Jung Da Bin have been solid in an upcoming JTBC drama!

On June 26, it was confirmed that Playlist Studio, which is understood for producing fashionable net dramas corresponding to “A-Teen” and “Love Playlist,” Keyeast, which has labored on youth dramas corresponding to “Dream Excessive” and “Moments of 18,” and JTBC Studio might be co-producing a brand new drama “Reside On” (working title). The brand new drama is about to air on JTBC within the second half of the 12 months and can star Minhyun and Jung Da Bin within the main roles.

“Reside On” is about to be a romance story that follows the lives of Baek Ho Rang (Jung Da Bin), who’s on the high of meals chain at her highschool the place being fashionable and fashionable brings larger social standing, and Go Eun Taek (Minhyun), a perfectionist who’s the top of the broadcasting membership. Baek Ho Rang joins the broadcasting membership so as get assist from Go Eun Taek in uncovering the identification of a mysterious determine who’s attempting to convey to mild components of her previous she desires to maintain hidden.

Baek Ho Rang instantly shot as much as social media star standing due to her lovely appears and is without doubt one of the hottest women at Web optimization Hyun Excessive College. Regardless of being on the high of the social pyramid, she solely has one true good friend as she believes she is the middle of the universe and appears down on others. In the meantime, Go Eun Taek is in command of the college’s broadcasting membership and is somebody who’s delicate, element oriented, can typically be irritable, and plans every thing out completely. Although he’s strict and rigid relating to his management, he by no means shies away from any process that’s given to him and is beloved by his fellow college students.

That is set to be Jung Da Bin’s most up-to-date function following her look within the Netflix sequence “Extracurricular,” for which she acquired excessive reward for her transformation. For Minhyun, this might be his performing debut since making his debut as a member of NU’EST in 2012. Presently, VICTON’s Byungchan and Yeonwoo are in talks to affix the drama, and Noh Jong Hyun has additionally been reported to be contemplating a suggestion.

The drama might be written by screenwriter Bang Yoo Jung, who’s well-known within the net drama world who has labored on productions corresponding to “4 Causes I Hate Christmas,” “Simply One Chew,” and “Yellow.” The director might be Kim Sang Woo, who has led works corresponding to “Extraordinary You,” “My Mister,” “The King Loves,” and “Hospital Ship.”

“Reside On” is about to be an eight half sequence that airs within the second half of 2020. Are you excited to see this drama?

