NU’EST’s Minhyun And Jung Da Bin Earn Praise For Their Acting In Upcoming Drama “Dwell On”

NU’EST’s Minhyun and Jung Da Bin have impressed the producers of JTBC’s upcoming drama “Dwell On” with their expertise!

“Dwell On” is a brand new romance drama starring Minhyun as Go Eun Taek, a perfectionist who’s the pinnacle of his highschool’s broadcasting membership, and Jung Da Bin as Baek Ho Rang, a college celeb and social media influencer who joins the membership with ulterior motives.

The producers of the drama spoke extremely of each leads, remarking, “Actors Hwang Minhyun and Jung Da Bin portrayed their respective characters so convincingly that it appeared like that they had really change into Go Eun Taek and Baek Ho Rang themselves.”

They added, “Please stay up for the extraordinarily robust chemistry that can unfold [in the drama] after these two characters with polar opposite-personalities meet.”

“Dwell On” additionally launched its first “couple stills” of its two leads, which seize Go Eun Taek smiling warmly at Baek Ho Rang as she focuses on cleansing a digital camera lens.

“Dwell On” premieres on November 17 at 9:30 p.m. KST and shall be obtainable with English subtitles on Viki.

In the meantime, try a teaser for the drama beneath!

