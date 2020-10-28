NU’EST’s Minhyun And Jung Da Bin Exchange A Meaningful Look In New “Reside On” Poster

A new poster has been revealed for the upcoming JTBC drama “Reside On”!

“Reside On” is a romance drama set within the broadcasting membership of Website positioning Yeon Excessive College. Jung Da Bin performs Baek Ho Rang, the varsity celeb and social media influencer who enters the membership for suspicious motives. NU’EST’s Minhyun performs Go Eun Taek, the top of the membership who’s strict and a perfectionist.

In the poster, Go Eun Taek and Baek Ho Rang are gazing at one another inside a studio. The duo seems to be full opposites as Go Eun Taek wears a neat faculty uniform whereas Baek Ho Rang sports activities a extra distinctive look that’s becoming for her title as a social media star.

The textual content in between the pair reads, “Do you belief me?” The poster hints on the growing relationship between the 2, particularly when Baek Ho Rang joins Go Eun Taek’s broadcasting membership to search out an nameless caller after listening to a narrative that touched on her previous trauma.

“Reside On” premieres on November 17 at 9:30 p.m. KST and might be obtainable on Viki.

Watch a teaser under!

Watch Now

Supply (1)