NU’EST’s Minhyun And Jung Da Bin Grow Closer Than Ever Before In “Stay On”

JTBC’s “Stay On” has launched heart-fluttering stills from an upcoming episode!

Spoilers

Beforehand, tensions rose between Go Eun Taek (NU’EST’s Minhyun) and Baek Ho Rang (Jung Da Bin) after Baek Ho Rang’s lies got here to the floor. She had made different membership members do her work beneath the desk with out Go Eun Taek figuring out, however she quickly got here to remorse her actions and provided her apologies so as to discover the nameless particular person concentrating on her.

Go Eun Taek additionally began to know her as he noticed all of the damage that lied behind her seemingly excellent social influencer way of life. The dynamic of the 2 shortly developed as they began to know each other higher.

In the upcoming third episode, they develop even nearer after they discover out about one another’s deepest hurts. The best way their relationship modifications is hinted by the truth that the 2 are spending time outdoors of college and late at evening. On high of this, Go Eun Taek warmly gazes at Baek Ho Rang and wipes one thing off her arm rigorously.

He’ll be becoming a member of Baek Ho Rang for dinner, which she normally all the time eats alone as a consequence of having busy mother and father. That is particularly off monitor for Go Eun Taek, since he not often deviates from his set schedule.

How did the 2 get so shut, and the place is their relationship headed?

The episode will air December 1 at 9:30 p.m.

In the meantime, meet up with the sequence right here:

Watch Now

Supply (1)