NU’EST’s Minhyun Goes The Extra Mile To Help Jung Da Bin In “Dwell On”

JTBC’s “Dwell On” has launched new stills forward of the following episode!

“Dwell On” is a romance drama set within the broadcasting membership of Search engine optimisation Yeon Excessive College. Jung Da Bin performs Baek Ho Rang, the varsity movie star and social media influencer who enters the membership with suspicious motives, whereas NU’EST’s Minhyun performs Go Eun Taek, the top of the membership who’s strict and a perfectionist.

Spoiler

Baek Ho Rang has to bear a take a look at to be able to change into the official announcer of the broadcasting membership. Go Eun Taek taught her each element to be able to assist her go, however she failed each time.

In the brand new stills, Go Eun Taek spends additional time serving to Baek Ho Rang put together for the take a look at. He fastidiously checks the examination papers with a purple pen, and she or he seems to be at him with an expression of anticipation and nervousness. Judging from his poker face, it’s exhausting to inform whether or not she has handed or not.

Baek Ho Rang should have been drained from all of the exhausting work as a result of she falls asleep at her desk. Go Eun Taek watches her with light eyes, and a mushy smile is enjoying on his face. When she wakes up, his uniform vest is off, and he seems to be barely extra snug and relaxed than earlier than.

What different reminiscences will these two make sooner or later?

The subsequent episode will air on December 1 at 9:30 p.m.

In the meantime, meet up with the collection right here:

