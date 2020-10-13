NU’EST’s Minhyun, Jung Da Bin, And More Preview Their Characters In School Uniforms For Upcoming Drama

JTBC has revealed a primary have a look at the characters within the upcoming drama “Dwell On”!

“Dwell On” is ready to be a romance drama of two fully completely different characters: Web optimization Yeon Excessive School superstar and social media influencer Baek Ho Rang (Jung Da Bin), who enters the varsity’s broadcasting membership with suspicious motives, and Go Eun Taek (NU’EST’s Minhyun), the pinnacle of the broadcasting membership who calls for nothing however perfection.

Viewers are already anticipating the chemistry between idol-turned-actor Minhyun and Jung Da Bin, who has been gaining consideration for her performing prowess. The assembly between their two characters is predicted to be like mixing oil with water, so drama followers are questioning how their story will unfold.

They’re joined by Noh Jong Hyun and Yeonwoo, who will star as the youthful and relatable couple Do Woo Jae and Kang Jae Yi. In addition, Yang Hye Ji will tackle the function of Jo So Hyun, the deputy head of the broadcasting membership, and VICTON’s Byungchan will play the energetic and cheerful Kim Yoo Shin. The solid is pictured of their faculty uniforms, every exuding their very own distinctive aura.

The drama will trigger viewers to reminisce about their faculty days whereas protecting them on the sting of their seats as a result of thrilling developments.

The manufacturing workforce commented, “The set was full of life throughout filming due to the eagerness and teamwork of the actors. We hope that viewers will be capable of really feel this power by means of the display screen as properly. Please stay up for the compelling story of the six college students of Web optimization Yeon Excessive School who’re overflowing with persona.”

“Dwell On” premieres on November 17 at 9:30 p.m. KST and can be accessible on Viki!

