NU’EST’s Minhyun Opens Up About Fans Being His Inspiration, Personal Objectives, And More

Minhyun has teamed up with Esquire journal and premium way of life model Moncler to take part within the model’s “Moncler Voice” marketing campaign.

The “Moncler Voice” marketing campaign was launched on July 13 and brings collectively people from totally different careers to ask them, “What does Moncler imply to you?” NU’EST’s Minhyun has been energetic as a model ambassador for Moncler since 2019, and was the one Korean superstar to take part within the marketing campaign. He described Moncler as, “A brand new starting and problem, and a long-time buddy I hope to be with for a very long time.”

Within the interview that adopted the photograph shoot, Minhyun talked concerning the energy of music with the ability to convey folks collectively as he mentioned, “I hope that many individuals will have the ability to really feel happiness by my music. So I’m at all times occupied with how I can take completely happy moments in my day-to-day life and relay that to different folks.”

When requested what has been a steady supply of inspiration for him, Minhyun selected L.O.Λ.E [NU’EST’s official fan club name] and not using a second of hesitation, and expressed his affection for them. He additionally spoke about his objectives as he mentioned, “I’m attempting to turn into a greater particular person on the within and in addition see the world with a broader perspective.”

Minhyun’s full interview and photograph unfold is offered on the Esquire journal web site.

