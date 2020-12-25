NU’EST’s Minhyun Shares His Warm Smile In Behind-The-Scenes Photos From “Dwell On”

JTBC shared some candy behind-the-scenes stills of NU’EST’s Minhyun in “Dwell On”!

“Dwell On” is a teen romance drama a couple of well-liked social media influencer named Baek Ho Rang (Jung Da Bin) who joins her highschool broadcasting membership for suspicious causes and clashes with the president of the membership, the perfectionist Go Eun Taek (Minhyun).

In the stills launched on December 25, Minhyun provides off a heat and candy vibe as he exhibits his character’s aspect because the “excellent all-rounder,” who has all of it from beauty, good persona, to good grades. His excellent synchronization with the character and his smooth charisma has led viewers to nickname him “the best past love.”

“Dwell On” airs each Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. KST.

Watch “Dwell On” beneath:

