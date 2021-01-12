NU’EST’s Minhyun Takes Jung Da Bin On Sweet Date In “Stay On”

JTBC’s “Stay On” has shared a sneak peek of its upcoming finale!

Spoilers

Baek Ho Rang (Jung Da Bin) and Go Eun Taek (NU’EST’s Minhyun) began off as enemies, however as they got here to know one another, they grew nearer and ultimately fell for one another. Go Eun Taek truthfully confessed his emotions for her, however regardless of liking him again, Baek Ho Rang didn’t give him a solution but.

The newly launched stills preview a heart-fluttering second between the 2 characters. The 2 meet outdoors of college for a particular date. Go Eun Taek seems to be particularly excited, and he smiles at Baek Ho Rang with heat and affection. Will he be capable to break down Baek Ho Rang’s partitions to allow them to lastly turn out to be an official couple?

The drama’s manufacturing crew commented, “The ultimate episode will depict Go Eun Taek and Baek Ho Rang’s heart-fluttering first date. The drama’s pleasure will probably be heightened with their candy romance, so please look ahead to it.”

The final episode of “Stay On” will air on January 12 at 9 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, compensate for the drama with English subtitles right here:

