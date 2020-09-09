NU’EST’s Minhyun Talks About His Upcoming Drama, Future Targets, And More

NU’EST’s Minhyun shines in a collaboration with Lancôme for Dazed Korea!

In an interview to accompany his pictorial, Minhyun talked about his emotions about his upcoming drama, his targets for the remainder of the 12 months, and extra.

Minhyun was just lately confirmed for his first main function within the upcoming JTBC drama “Dwell On” (literal title). He shared what he’s most enthusiastic about.

“I feel I’m wanting ahead to seeing how one other aspect of me will end up on the TV display,” Minhyun mentioned. “I’m excited to see what I’ll appear like appearing as an entire new character versus after I normally sing and dance and discuss. I’m attempting my greatest to point out a greater model of myself.”

Minhyun revealed that he needed to collaborate with Dazed journal this 12 months. “I had determined, ‘I ought to do wonderful work with Dazed as soon as extra,’ and that got here true,” he mentioned. Laughing, Minhyun added, “Thanks, Dazed.”

He continued, “This isn’t a purpose only for this 12 months, however I’m attempting to cherish the individuals round me extra for the longer term, and I additionally hope that everybody could be glad.”

Minhyun’s full pictorial and interview could be discovered within the 155th version of Dazed Korea.

