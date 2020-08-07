NU’EST’s Ren Shares Members’ Reactions To His Musical Debut, Advice From Minhyun, And More

On August 7, NU’EST’s Ren appeared on SBS PowerFM’s “Choi Hwa Jung’s Energy Time” to speak about his debut musical “Jamie” (unique title “Everyone’s Speaking About Jamie”) and the assist he’s obtained from his fellow members.

Ren at present stars within the main function of Jamie within the musical alongside 2AM’s Jo Kwon, ASTRO’s MJ, and Shin Joo Hyup.

Whereas speaking concerning the musical, Ren revealed that his fellow NU’EST members had ready a particular occasion for his first efficiency. He mentioned, “I obtained rice cake, drinks, and a cake from them. I used to be in a position to share all of it with the opposite solid members and workers.” Sharing that the members have attended one in all his reveals, Ren mentioned, “They gave me a standing ovation and advised me ‘You probably did so properly. You’re superb.’ Being acknowledged by my fellow members made me really feel completely happy.”

He additionally shared the supportive recommendation he obtained from fellow member Minhyun, who appeared within the musical “Marie Antoinette” final yr. In accordance with Ren, Minhyun mentioned to him, “It’s going to be actually robust. I can’t describe in phrases the sense of accomplishment you’ll really feel, however it should even be bodily and mentally difficult. However I imagine that you simply can do it. In case you simply do what you do round us, your members, I’m positive the solid and crew will love you.”

Ren additionally shared his pleasure that “Jamie” could have a restricted run in Busan this September as that’s the place his household is. He mentioned, “It seems like I’m returning to my hometown with nice success below my belt. My grandma, and all of my kinfolk can be there to observe me. I’m so completely happy.”

