NU’EST’s Ren Talks About Starring In His First Musical, Receiving Advice From 2AM’s Jo Kwon, And More

NU’EST’s Ren has efficiently wrapped up performances for “Jamie” (unique title “Everyone’s Speaking About Jamie”), the place he performed the main position in his first musical since debut!

After saying goodbye to the musical along with his final efficiency on September 6, Ren talked about discovering braveness, his largest supporters, receiving recommendation from 2AM’s Jo Kwon, and extra in a latest interview.

Ren stated, “There have been instances once I would lose confidence in myself whereas dwelling as an idol. At any time when that occurred, I blamed and pressured myself rather a lot, however after going onstage for ‘Jamie’ this time and listening to good opinions from others, I felt like I used to be discovering the arrogance that I had as soon as misplaced. It grew to become a time for me to verify that I can imagine in myself extra sooner or later.”

Ren shared his ideas on the top of his first musical. “Relatively than feeling relieved, I really feel extra upset,” he admitted. “Perhaps it’s as a result of my character is somebody I can’t meet simply anyplace, however I felt extra connected to him. Desirous about how I’ve to half methods with Jamie, I couldn’t even go to sleep. I felt very confused. I began turning into connected to my co-stars as nicely, so it’s actually a disgrace.”

Ren talked about how he felt when he first obtained the information that he’d been solid for “Jamie.” He stated, “I used to be a bit in disbelief. I studied the musical, watching the performances of the unique ‘Jamie,’ and I began to fret after seeing the actors pull off wonderful singing, dances, and so many traces. I felt pressured as as to whether I’d be capable to do nicely, so even earlier than I went onstage for my first efficiency, I stored asking individuals round me for recommendation.”

He continued, “In specific, my mother and father instructed me, ‘You need to do that. Isn’t this an unimaginable alternative? Passing the auditions signifies that you’re allowed to have that rather more confidence.’ They cheered me on like that, and I discovered braveness. No matter whether or not individuals appreciated my efficiency or not, I felt like I wanted to tackle the problem.”

Ren spoke candidly concerning the limitations that include being an idol. “There have been numerous issues I needed to point out as ‘Choi Min Ki’ [Ren’s birth name], however there was a restrict,” he started. “I needed to point out individuals extra of my creative facet, my expertise, or my charms, however I didn’t have numerous alternatives to take action. I at all times needed to do extra. That’s why when the auditions for ‘Jamie’ have been introduced, I felt like I actually wanted to attempt it out.”

Ren continued, “I labored very arduous. Apart from once I was consuming and sleeping, I didn’t let go of my script. In fact I can’t choose whether or not I’ve accomplished nicely or not, however I’m actually grateful that my followers are pleased with me for pulling off this musical.”

The musical tells the story of 17-year-old Jamie, who confronts prejudice with the intention to comply with his goals and discover his true self. Ren talked concerning the similarities between himself and his character. “I used to be 16 once I got here to Seoul with a dream,” he stated. “I used to be completely happy and excited. Nonetheless, as soon as I started my life as a trainee, every day was tougher than I had anticipated as a result of I didn’t know what would develop into of my future.”

He added, “I noticed numerous my mates who didn’t get to debut in any respect after being disqualified on the evaluations. I used to be constantly anxious.” Ren additionally stated that dwelling aside from his mother and father added to the nervousness. “That’s why my love and affection for my household is powerful even now,” he stated. “My household is the best existence to me.”

Ren shared that his household was what allowed him to beat the stress of being a trainee. He talked about dwelling along with his grandparents, who have been his largest supporters. “I used to be in a position to depend on my grandparents,” Ren stated. “They’ve by no means made me really feel discouraged, and so they at all times confirmed how proud and assured they have been in me.”

He continued, “After I debuted, they noticed me on TV and have been each very amazed and completely happy. That in itself makes me extremely completely happy. That’s why the half in the musical the place the assist from Jamie’s mother and aunt permits him to beat discrimination in society resonated with me.”

Ren additionally talked about how grateful he’s for every viewers member who confirmed as much as watch his performances even in the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. “I can’t say something apart from, ‘I’m grateful,’” he stated. “We’re in a really cautious state of affairs, and going to a theater generally is a burden. However that additionally means the viewers members confirmed up, trusting the individual Choi Min Ki and the musical ‘Jamie.’”

He went on to say, “It’s really very arduous to go to a theater with the considered eager to cheer somebody on and benefit from the musical. With that being stated, I don’t suppose I can ever overlook the followers who confirmed as much as the theater in these instances. Now I really feel like I have to do higher issues sooner or later and present my followers even higher issues.”

Ren expressed his want to tackle extra musicals sooner or later. “I actually needed to advertise previously, and I had a tough time as a result of there weren’t many alternatives, however ‘Jamie’ solved that drawback,” he stated. “With the arrogance of understanding that I’ve completed this challenge efficiently, I wish to check out different musicals. I additionally wish to attempt a distinct style of appearing. If I hear somebody say, ‘I see that Choi Min Ki has these spectacular expertise,’ I believe that’ll be very fulfilling.” He added with fun, “I hope that the individuals engaged on musicals will see my potential and provides me a name.”

Ren additionally talked about his gratitude towards 2AM’s Jo Kwon, whom he labored with for the musical. “I used to be very nervous as a result of it was my first musical,” Ren stated. “Fortunately, so many actors inspired and supported me. Jo Kwon particularly gave me numerous good recommendation as a senior artist.”

He continued, “Jo Kwon is somebody who carried out in musicals rather a lot whereas selling as an idol, so he has numerous expertise. After I used to be solid for ‘Jamie,’ he talked to me rather a lot concerning the issues of being an idol and the paths I can take to develop into a musical actor. Jo Kwon additionally instructed me that since he had such a tough time previously, he needs I wouldn’t undergo that.”

“I believed he was very cool for telling me such good issues after we met for the primary time,” Ren commented. “I used to be pondering, ‘Individuals who’ve succeeded actually are totally different.’”

Supply (1) (2) (3)

High Picture Credit score: Xportsnews