NU’EST’s Ren Talks About Wanting To Live Life On His Own Terms

In a current interview and pictorial for Attract journal, NU’EST’s Ren opened up about his philosophy on life!

Entitled “BORN THIS REN,” the upcoming pictorial options Ren modeling a wide range of daring and complex seems.

After the shoot, Ren shared that he was excited to see what the ultimate consequence would appear like.

“With every lower that we shot, I discovered myself anticipating [the pictorial] much more eagerly,” he mentioned. “I loved having the ability to present a brand new facet of myself [through the shoot].”

Ren additionally spoke about wanting to remain true to himself. “I wish to dwell a life that’s uniquely my very own,” he remarked, including, “The facet of myself that was captured in right now’s pictorial is a type of many sides of myself.”

“I wish to at all times be creating and making an attempt new issues,” he continued. “I don’t wish to lose the mindset of at all times eager to tackle new challenges.”

Ren’s full interview and pictorial can be out there within the March challenge of Attract journal.

