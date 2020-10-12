Number of corona infected in Bihar 1 lakh 97 thousand, recovery rate 94 percent

Corona Virus in Bihar: After the arrival of 732 new corona patients in Bihar, the number of Kovid-19 patients in the state has reached 1,97,000. So far, 1,85,593 people have become healthy in the state. The recovery rate has reached above 94 percent. A Bihar Health Department official said on Monday that 732 new cases were reported in the state during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of corona patients in the state to 1,97,000. Also Read – Bihar minister Vinod Kumar Singh died due to problems after Kovid-19

During the last 24 hours, 1,369 infected have gone back to their homes. A total of 1,85,593 infected people have become healthy in the state so far. The recovery rate of corona infected persons has reached 94.21 percent in the state of Bihar. Kovid-19 in Bihar currently has 10,451 active patients. Also Read – Example: Girls of Bihar donated 1 rupee daily, then opened sanitary pad bank

During the last 24 hours, 75,503 samples have been tested in the state. The Health Department report says that 9 corona infected have died during the last 24 hours in the state. A total of 955 corona infected have died in the state so far. 217 cases have been reported in Patna district on Monday. A total of 30,946 people have been found infected in Patna so far. Also Read – Cruelty with a woman in front of a five-year-old child, after gang-rape, both were thrown into the river, innocent died