Number of corona infected reached nearly 4 lakhs in Maharashtra, 227 people died in 24 hours

Mumbai: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the number of infected people increased to 3,83,723 with 7,924 new cases of Kovid-19 reported in the state, while 227 more people died due to infection and 13 died in the state. , 883 Done. Also Read – In the midst of the pandemic Malaika said- Fear … panic and …

Maharashtra Health Minister said that a total of 8,706 patients were discharged during the day, after which the number of cured people in the state increased to 2,21,944. Maharashtra now has 1,47,592 patients under treatment. A total of 19,25,399 people have been screened so far in the state. 1,021 new cases of corona virus infection have been reported in Mumbai metropolis and its suburban areas, taking the number of infected to 1,10,182, while the death toll in the area rose to 6,132. Also Read – PM Modi said- India has fewer deaths due to corona virus than other countries, lives being saved by efforts

Tope said that so far 81,944 patients have been cured in Mumbai while 21,812 patients are undergoing treatment. There are 3,110 new cases in Thane area. Pune city has reported 1,104 new cases, while Pimpri Chinchwad has witnessed 656 cases. Cases in Nashik division reached 28,751, while the death toll stood at 1,082. So far 7,353 cases have been reported in Kolhapur division and 194 deaths have occurred. Also Read – Pakistan: 86 percent corona patients recover, active case only 36, 211, government said- celebrate Eid with simplicity