Number of infected crosses 52 thousand in Rajasthan, the condition of these areas is bad

Corona Virus in Rajasthan: On Sunday, 1169 new cases of Kovid-19 came in Rajasthan and 11 more patients died due to infection. Currently, 13,473 patients are being treated in the state. An official said that 11 more infected people died in the state in the last twenty-four hours till 8.30 pm on Sunday. Among them, four people each died in Jaipur-Kota, one each in Jalore-Nagaur-Pali. With this, the total number of people who died of Corona virus infection in the state has increased to 789.

The death toll from corona virus infection has increased to 219 in Jaipur, while 85 in Jodhpur, 57 in Bharatpur, 55 in Ajmer, 48 in Bikaner, 45 in Kota, 35 in Nagaur, 32 in Pali, 23 in Alwar and 19 in Dhaulpur. The infected have died. 39 patients from other states have also died here.

The total number of infected people has increased to 52497 with new cases. In the last twenty four hours, 127 cases were reported in Jaipur, 115 in Kota, 98 in Ajmer, 79 in Jodhpur, 78 in Udaipur, 58 in Chittorgarh, 57 in Sikar, 55 in Pali. In addition, 52 cases were reported in Rajsamand, 46 in Bharatpur, 42 in Badmer, 39 in Dholpur, 34-34 in Banda-Nagaur, 31 in Tonk, 29 in Bikaner, 26–26 in Alwar-Ganganagar.

25 in Sawai Madhopur of the state, 23 in Bhilwara, 19 in Karauli, 18 in Jhalawar, 15 in Bundi, 11 in Jalore, Hanumangarh — eight in Pratapgarh, five in Dungarpur — Dausa, four in Jaisalmer, two in Jhunjhunu New cases came. Due to Corona virus infection, curfew has been imposed in many police station areas in the state.