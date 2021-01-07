Number of patients recovering from COVID-19 infection crosses 10 million in the country, more than 20 thousand new cases

COVID-19, India, Death toll, new coronavirus, new strain: After 20,346 new cases of Kovid-19 in India, infection cases in the country increased to 1,03,95,278. At the same time, more than one crore people have become infection free. As per the data, the recovery rate of patients in the country increased to 96.36 percent with a total of 1,00,16,859 people being free of COVID-19 infection. At the same time, 2,28,083 people are undergoing treatment for corona virus infection. Also Read – Can the risk of corona virus be reduced by the consumption of black pepper? Know what the experts say

Total COVID19 recoveries in India have crossed the 1 crore mark (10,016,859). In the past 24 hours, 19,587 patients have recovered. The national recovery rate has further grown to 96.36 per cent, becoming the highest in the world: Government of India

Active cases so far, 28,083, total number of recoveries 1,00,16,859

According to the data released by the Union Health Ministry at 8:00 am, after the death of 222 more people in the last 24 hours, the death toll rose to 1,50,336. Let us know that after the arrival of 20,346 new cases of corona virus in India in the last 24 hours, the total number of positive cases was 1,03,95,278. After 222 new deaths, the total number of people who died of Corona virus infection in the country has increased to 1,50,336. The number of active cases in the country is now 2,28,083 and the total number of recoveries has been 1,00,16,859 patients.

India reports 20,346 new COVID-19 cases, 19,587 discharges, and 222 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry Total cases: 1,03,95,278 Active cases: 2,28,083 Total discharges: 1,00,16,859 Death toll: 1,50,336

All 4 patients infected with new strain in Ahmedabad are fine

At the same time, a good news has come out from Gujarat. In Ahmedabad, all 4 patients infected with the Corona virus new strain have recovered. After this, on Thursday, he has been discharged. These patients came from Britain, whose address has been revealed by the RTPCR test. All of them have to stay in home isolation for a week. Currently, reports of 6 patients from the new strain are yet to come.

According to the data, with the total 1,00,16,859 people being infection free, the recovery rate of patients in the country increased to 96.36 percent. At the same time, the death rate from Kovid-19 is 1.45 percent. Covid-19 cases are less than three lakhs in the country for 17 consecutive days. At the same time, as on January 6, 17.84 million, 995 samples of Kovid-19 have been tested in the country. 2,28,083 people are undergoing treatment for corona virus infection, which is 2.19 percent of the total cases.

Corona cases were increased in this way

– The number of infected in India on 20 August is 2 million

– 30 lakh on 23 August

– 40 lakhs on 5 September

– 50 lakhs on 16 September

– 60 lakhs on 28 September

– 7 million on 11 October

– 80 lakhs on 29 October

90 million as on 20 November

On December 19, one had gone beyond one crore.

State data

According to the data, 222 people died in the last 24 hours, out of which 66 were from Maharashtra, 25 from Kerala, 22 from West Bengal and 16 from Delhi. According to the figures of the ministry, 1,50,336 people have been killed by the virus in the country so far. Of the deaths, 49,825 were from Maharashtra, 12,188 from Tamil Nadu, 12,124 from Karnataka, 10,625 from Delhi, 9,863 from West Bengal, 8,441 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,125 from Andhra Pradesh and 5,412 from Punjab.

In more than 70 percent of cases, patients also had other diseases.

The Union Health Ministry said that among the people who died so far, in more than 70 percent of cases, patients also had other diseases.

Kovid-19 test of 17,84,00,995 samples

The ministry said on its website that its data is being matched with ICMR data. According to the Indian Council of Medical Sciences (ICMR), a total of 17,84,00,995 samples were tested for Kovid-19 in the country till January 6, of which 9,37,590 samples were tested on Wednesday.