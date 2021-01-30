Number of Scripted TV Programs Declined in 2020, FX Says

Even Peak TV felt the results of the coronavirus pandemic.

The quantity of unique scripted collection to premiere in 2020 was 493, based on knowledge launched Friday by FX Networks — down 7% from 2019. That marks the primary such year-to-year decline since FX first started an annual depend of scripted collection on broadcast, cable and streaming a number of years in the past.

FX didn’t present additional particulars. The discharge of knowledge detailing the amount of adult-oriented programming has been a staple of FX Networks chief John Landgraf’s common Tv Critics Affiliation press tour Q&A periods — in which he coined the expression “Peak TV” to explain what he characterised early on as an unsustainable progress in programming quantity. Lately, Landgraf has acknowledged that that progress has proved extra sustainable than he initially thought, pushed by the frenzy of media giants into the subscription-video house pioneered by streamer Netflix.

Previous knowledge launched by FX had proven a continuing upward development in programming quantity starting in 2010, when 216 unique collection premiered — solely 34 greater than in 2002. In 2019, based on FX, 532 collection premiered. Final 12 months at press tour, Landgraf informed journalists that quantity was more likely to improve in 2020, “which to me is simply bananas.” Nearly all progress in latest years has come from streaming video, with broadcast plateauing and primary cable starting to indicate declines.

FX launched no breakdown of the place collection premiered in 2020. However the brand new depend demonstrates the impact that the coronavirus pandemic had on tv manufacturing, successfully halting capturing for an excellent chunk of 2020.