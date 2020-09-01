Number of trains will be increased in Unlock 4.0, know what came to the Ministry of Railways …

Train News: Unlock 4.0 (Unlock 4.0) has started in the midst of the ongoing Corona crisis in the country. The lockdown was announced in the last March to reduce the spread of the corona virus epidemic. After this, the exercise to bring the country back on track through Unlock in a phased manner continues. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Railways has decided to increase the number of trains. Also Read – Unlock 4.0: Ban on international flights will continue till 30 September, only allowed under ‘Vande Bharat Mission’

More special trains are being planned, state governments are being consulted: Ministry of Railway. pic.twitter.com/pXPVwobdLT – ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2020

News agency ANI has quoted the Ministry of Railways as saying that more special trains are being considered and for this, consultations are also going on with the state governments. Let us know that due to Corona infection, the trains have been closed since last March. Right now the railway is running only 230 special trains.

It is known that all the regular train services were canceled since 25 March, when the lockdown was announced in the wake of the corono virus epidemic. IRCTC had suspended advance reservation for regular train services from April 15. At the same time, AC trains like 30 Rajdhani were started initially. After this, IRCTC started 200 more trains from 1 June.

Please tell that this decision of the railway can be done in view of the festive season. Many important festivals like Dussehra, Diwali and Chhath Puja are going to come in the coming months.

(Input: ANI)