Nun Rape Case: Court docket acquits Bishop Franco Mulakkal in nun rape case

Nun Rape Case: Bishop Franco Mulakkal, accused of raping a nun a couple of occasions between 2014 and 2016.Bishop Franco Mulakkal) has been acquitted by way of a courtroom in Kottayam in Kerala. On Friday, the Further District and Stage Court docket pronounced the acquittal of the bishop. The prosecution may now not produce proof in opposition to the bishop and in this foundation the courtroom acquitted him of the fees. Franco Mulakkal is the primary Catholic bishop in India to be arrested for raping a nun.

Franco Mulakkal's attorney stated that he has cooperated totally with the police and the courtroom. He used to be accused of rape in addition to legal intimidation and compelled captive. After greater than 100 days of listening to, the courtroom after all acquitted him of all fees. The courtroom had barred print and digital media from broadcasting any subject material associated with the trial with out its permission.

The nun, in her grievance to the police in June 2018, had alleged that Mulakkal sexually assaulted her a number of occasions between 2014 and 2016. He used to be then the Bishop of the Jalandhar Diocese of the Roman Catholic Church. The police of Kottayam district had registered a case of rape in opposition to Bishop in June 2018. Following the allegations in opposition to the bishop, their nuns of their respectable get dressed took to the streets challenging motion from the church, police and govt.

The Particular Investigation Crew (SIT) probing the case had arrested Bishop in September 2018 and charged him with wrongful confinement, rape, unnatural intercourse and legal intimidation. The listening to within the case started in November 2019, which used to be finished on January 10.

The then Kottayam district police leader S. Hari Shankar says that he’s shocked by way of this determination. There used to be robust proof on this case and no witness has even denied his observation.

