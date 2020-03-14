General News

Nupur Sanon Wiki, Age, Height, Weight, Family, Caste, Boyfriend, Biography & Images

March 14, 2020
2 Min Read

Nupur Sanon is an Indian actress. Nupur sings a music additionally for some album. Kriti Sanon is the eldest Sister of Nupur Sanon. Nupur uploaded her first music “Bekarar Karke” on youtube in 2005. She has additionally sung “Teri Galiyaan” and uploaded it on youtube. At present, Nupur appeared in a video music with Akshay Kumar named “Filhall”, She is the daughter of Rahul Sanon and Geeta Sanon. she was born on 15th Dec 1993, She was born in New Delhi, Delhi. Nupur has accomplished her commencement from the College of Delhi, Delhi. Million of the consumer view her music on youtube. Nupur’s father is working in Delhi as a charted accounted. Nupur’s mom is working at D.U (Delhi College) as affiliate professor. Learn extra to find out about Nupur Sanon Wiki, Age, Top, Weight, Household, Caste, Boyfriend, Biography & Images.

Nupur Sanon Wiki/Biography

Actual Identify: Nupur Sanon
Born: 15th Dec 1993
Born Place: New Delhi, Delhi
Occupation: Singer, actress

Nupur Sanon Age, Top, Weight

Age: 26 Years as of 2019
Top: 165 cm or 5 ft 5 inches(Approx)
Weight: 53 KG or 117 lbs (Approx)
Eye Coloration: Brown
Hair Coloration: Black
Determine Measurement(Approx): 32-26-32

Nupur Sanon Physical Appearance

Nupur Sanon Private & Skilled Particulars

Zodiac Signal: Saggitarius
Nick Identify: Nupur
College: Delhi Public College, R Ok Puram, Delhi
School: College Of Delhi, Delhi.
Schooling: Graduate In Music Course
Nationality: Indian
Wage: Not Recognized
Web Price (Approx): Rs 0.eight Million(as of 2019)
Album Debut: Filhall Tune In 2019
Meals Behavior: Not Recognized
Controversies: None

                                                                                     Nupur With Akshay in “Filhall” Album music

Nupur Sanon Household & Caste

Father: Rahul Sanon
Mom: Geeta Sanon
Brother: Not Recognized
Sister: Kriti Sanon
Faith: Hindu
Caste: Not Recognized

Nupur Together with her Mother and father and Sister Kriti Sanon

Nupur Sanon Favourite Issues

Favourite Actor: Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Varun Dhawan, Sushant Singh Rajput
Favourite Actress: Kriti Sanon, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Jacqueline Fernandez
Favourite Meals: Chocolate
Favourite Coloration: Crimson
Favourite Vacation spot: London

Nupur Together with her Sister Kriti Sanon

Nupur Sanon Hobbies

Nupur Sanon Boyfriend, Affairs & Extra

Boyfriend/Affair: Zaan khan (rumors)
Marital Standing: UnMarried
Marriage Date: N/A
Husband: N/A
Little one: N/A

Unknown Info about Nupur Sanon

Does Nupur Sanon smoke? – Not Recognized
Does Nupur Sanon drink alcohol? – Not Recognized

