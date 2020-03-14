Nupur Sanon Wiki, Age, Height, Weight, Family, Caste, Boyfriend, Biography & Images

Nupur Sanon is an Indian actress. Nupur sings a music additionally for some album. Kriti Sanon is the eldest Sister of Nupur Sanon. Nupur uploaded her first music “Bekarar Karke” on youtube in 2005. She has additionally sung “Teri Galiyaan” and uploaded it on youtube. At present, Nupur appeared in a video music with Akshay Kumar named “Filhall”, She is the daughter of Rahul Sanon and Geeta Sanon. she was born on 15th Dec 1993, She was born in New Delhi, Delhi. Nupur has accomplished her commencement from the College of Delhi, Delhi. Million of the consumer view her music on youtube. Nupur’s father is working in Delhi as a charted accounted. Nupur’s mom is working at D.U (Delhi College) as affiliate professor. Learn extra to find out about Nupur Sanon Wiki, Age, Top, Weight, Household, Caste, Boyfriend, Biography & Images.

Nupur Sanon Wiki/Biography

Actual Identify: Nupur Sanon

Born: 15th Dec 1993

Born Place: New Delhi, Delhi

Occupation: Singer, actress

Nupur Sanon Age, Top, Weight

Age: 26 Years as of 2019

Top: 165 cm or 5 ft 5 inches(Approx)

Weight: 53 KG or 117 lbs (Approx)

Eye Coloration: Brown

Hair Coloration: Black

Determine Measurement(Approx): 32-26-32

Nupur Sanon Private & Skilled Particulars

Zodiac Signal: Saggitarius

Nick Identify: Nupur

College: Delhi Public College, R Ok Puram, Delhi

School: College Of Delhi, Delhi.

Schooling: Graduate In Music Course

Nationality: Indian

Wage: Not Recognized

Web Price (Approx): Rs 0.eight Million(as of 2019)

Album Debut: Filhall Tune In 2019

Meals Behavior: Not Recognized

Controversies: None

Nupur Sanon Household & Caste

Father: Rahul Sanon

Mom: Geeta Sanon

Brother: Not Recognized

Sister: Kriti Sanon

Faith: Hindu

Caste: Not Recognized

Nupur Sanon Favourite Issues

Favourite Actor: Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Varun Dhawan, Sushant Singh Rajput

Favourite Actress: Kriti Sanon, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Jacqueline Fernandez

Favourite Meals: Chocolate

Favourite Coloration: Crimson

Favourite Vacation spot: London

Nupur Sanon Hobbies

Nupur Sanon Boyfriend, Affairs & Extra

Boyfriend/Affair: Zaan khan (rumors)

Marital Standing: UnMarried

Marriage Date: N/A

Husband: N/A

Little one: N/A

Unknown Info about Nupur Sanon

Does Nupur Sanon smoke? – Not Recognized

Does Nupur Sanon drink alcohol? – Not Recognized