Nupur Sanon Wiki, Age, Height, Weight, Family, Caste, Boyfriend, Biography & Images

Nupur Sanon is an Indian actress. Nupur sings a music additionally for some album. Kriti Sanon is the eldest Sister of Nupur Sanon. Nupur uploaded her first music “Bekarar Karke” on youtube in 2005. She has additionally sung “Teri Galiyaan” and uploaded it on youtube. At present, Nupur appeared in a video music with Akshay Kumar named “Filhall”, She is the daughter of Rahul Sanon and Geeta Sanon. she was born on 15th Dec 1993, She was born in New Delhi, Delhi. Nupur has accomplished her commencement from the College of Delhi, Delhi. Million of the consumer view her music on youtube. Nupur’s father is working in Delhi as a charted accounted. Nupur’s mom is working at D.U (Delhi College) as affiliate professor. Learn extra to find out about Nupur Sanon Wiki, Age, Top, Weight, Household, Caste, Boyfriend, Biography & Images.
Nupur Sanon Wiki/Biography
Actual Identify: Nupur Sanon
Born: 15th Dec 1993
Born Place: New Delhi, Delhi
Occupation: Singer, actress
Nupur Sanon Age, Top, Weight
Age: 26 Years as of 2019
Top: 165 cm or 5 ft 5 inches(Approx)
Weight: 53 KG or 117 lbs (Approx)
Eye Coloration: Brown
Hair Coloration: Black
Determine Measurement(Approx): 32-26-32
Nupur Sanon Private & Skilled Particulars
Zodiac Signal: Saggitarius
Nick Identify: Nupur
College: Delhi Public College, R Ok Puram, Delhi
School: College Of Delhi, Delhi.
Schooling: Graduate In Music Course
Nationality: Indian
Wage: Not Recognized
Web Price (Approx): Rs 0.eight Million(as of 2019)
Album Debut: Filhall Tune In 2019
Meals Behavior: Not Recognized
Controversies: None
Nupur Sanon Household & Caste
Father: Rahul Sanon
Mom: Geeta Sanon
Brother: Not Recognized
Sister: Kriti Sanon
Faith: Hindu
Caste: Not Recognized
Nupur Sanon Favourite Issues
Favourite Actor: Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Varun Dhawan, Sushant Singh Rajput
Favourite Actress: Kriti Sanon, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Jacqueline Fernandez
Favourite Meals: Chocolate
Favourite Coloration: Crimson
Favourite Vacation spot: London
Nupur Sanon Hobbies
Nupur Sanon Boyfriend, Affairs & Extra
Boyfriend/Affair: Zaan khan (rumors)
Marital Standing: UnMarried
Marriage Date: N/A
Husband: N/A
Little one: N/A
Unknown Info about Nupur Sanon
Does Nupur Sanon smoke? – Not Recognized
Does Nupur Sanon drink alcohol? – Not Recognized
Add Comment