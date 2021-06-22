Nurse Chulbuli Internet Sequence (2021) Nuefliks: Solid, Workforce, Unencumber Date, Roles, Actual Names

Nurse Chulbuli is an Indian internet sequence from Nuefliks. The Hindi language internet sequence will liberate on 22 June 2021. It’s to be had at the authentic web page and Nuefliks app to observe on-line. Tina Nandy performs the lead solid within the sequence.

The plot revolves round a clinical hospital. Issues take a flip because the sufferers discuss with the hospital. The lives of folks take a distinct flip as they input the hospital. Will or not it’s for the simpler or worse?

Style: 18+, Drama, Journey, Mystery

Unencumber Date: 22 June 2021

Language: Hindi

Platform: Nuefliks