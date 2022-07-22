NUWA, the new Microsoft DALL-E, which is committed to surpassing it: transforms images into videos or generates high-quality images

Artificial intelligences are in fashion today. After the great success that DALL-E is having on the network to generate images from a simple phrase. Given this effect, other companies have wanted to join these ideas such as Google, and now Microsoft with the release of NUWA-Infinity that promises to take a step beyond what we already know.

Through the web page that Microsoft has created about this project, NUWA is defined as “a multimodal generative model designed to generate high-quality images and videos from a text, video or image input”. And it is that this is precisely what differentiates it, since unlike DALL-E it will be possible to have videos and not only static images, being unique in this matter.

Everything you can do with NUWA from Microsoft

In addition to this, another of the characteristics that stand out is the possibility of extend images. That is, when an image is loaded that has a fair resolution and size, the artificial intelligence is capable of enlarging it by detecting its information. The example on its website is the work The Starry Night by van Gogh, where is capable of extending it without losing quality to much higher resolutions.





The second characteristic to be highlighted is the ability to bring static images to life. In this case they can be transform photos into real videos that show a really lively aesthetic. If the example is displayed, Microsoft uploads an image of a beach and automatically an animation is uploaded in which the waves begin to look completely real.

NUWA-Infinity: Autoregressive over Autoregressive Generation for Infinite Visual Synthesis

Compared to DALL·E, Imagen/Parti, generates HR images with arbitrary sizes and support long-duration video generation

But it should be noted that the star function is also completely valid: entering a phrase and obtaining an image based on those parameters. Examples such as “a beach with mountains around it and a blue sky” are specified on the project website, and the truth is that the resolution is really good and so is the build quality. And if it is compared to DALL-E, the truth is that the result is much more realistic, as if it were a real photograph.

NUWA’s problem is that not accessible to all users as if it happens with DALL-E that is available in beta phase. For now, only people selected by Microsoft itself will be able to use it, especially with research tasks. At the moment we will have to wait for more details of this interesting project to be known in the coming months. Likewise, we encourage you to visit its website to see what it is capable of doing.