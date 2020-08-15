NV Entertainment Announces Songyee’s Departure From Rookie Girl Group woo!ah!

Songyee has parted methods with rookie woman group woo!ah!.

On August 14, NV Entertainment took to woo!ah!’s official fan cafe to make the announcement, which reads as follows:

Whats up, that is NV Entertainment.

Firstly, we’re apologetic to all of a sudden be bringing such unlucky information to followers who love woo!ah!.

Member Songyee might be leaving woo!ah! as a consequence of private causes. We want to inform you that this resolution was made on amicable phrases after our company spoke at size together with her and her dad and mom.

We as soon as once more sincerely apologize for inflicting concern to the various followers who’re ready for woo!ah!’s comeback.

We at NV Entertainment will proceed to work laborious for our remaining artists, and we are going to do our greatest in order that woo!ah! might return to followers quickly. We ask in your continued love and assist.

Thanks.