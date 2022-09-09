NVIDIA announces the direct to present the RTX 40 range: date and time to see the future of next gen GPUs

The latest leaks leave us with some gigantic components that will need space in the box.

We have seen real graphic wonders with NVIDIA’s RTX 30, including GTA V mods so realistic that they have managed to overheat an RTX 3090. However, manufacturers are now ready to take the next step with a range of RTX 40 that already has a filing date. Will they be as big as the first leaks pointed out?

The live will take place on September 20 at 5:00 p.m.We will be able to verify this information very soon, as NVIDIA has dated its GeForce Beyonda special broadcast that will take place during the GTC 2022, for the next September 20 at 17:00. In this way, the company prepares us for an event where “NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang will open his GTC 2022 keynote address with our latest advancements in gaming, creation and graphics technology.”

If you want to be present for the moment in which NVIDIA reveals the data of its RTX 40 GPU range, keep in mind that the direct will be broadcast through Twitch and YouTube. Therefore, in a few days we will have the opportunity to take a first look at everything that this technology company is preparing in terms of graphics and possibilities for enjoying video games.

Although it is true that the graphics market has suffered a significant increase in prices in recent months, the perspectives of NVIDIA have drastically improved. That is why the company has been accelerating the distribution of RTX stock, which has left us with more stock in Spain and discounts up to 18% in some usual distributors.

