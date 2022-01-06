Nvidia broadcasts its new RTX 3050 graphics card at CES 2022: main points, worth and release

Nvidia has introduced the most recent GPU to sign up for its RTX 30 graphics card lineup as a part of its bulletins at CES 2022. The RTX 3050 is the corporate’s new entry-level GPU, arriving later this month..

The RTX 3050 comes throughout as an enormous soar in the case of efficiency when in comparison to the corporate’s previous GTX 1650 graphics card.. This new GPU options 8GB of GDDR6 reminiscence and, like others within the RTX 30 circle of relatives, helps DLSS and hardware-accelerated ray tracing, permitting you to enjoy Nvidia’s RTX generation at a extra reasonably priced worth.

Advert comes after pageant from Nvidia, AMD, will announce a brand new entry-level Radeon RX 6000 sequence, the RX 6500 XT, a $ 199 graphics card meant to play the most recent titles on the best settings with 1080p solution.

Nvidia plans to release the brand new RTX 3050 on January 27 with a retail worth beginning at $ 269.. Additional info will probably be supplied quickly, consistent with the corporate itself.