Nvidia continues to paint the Steam hardware survey green with its GPUs

In the classic report of the gaming platform, Windows 11 also appears gradually picking up pace.

The results of the latest Steam hardware survey are now available, so we already have a sample of the most used components, peripherals and operating systems, with Nvidia leading the GPU section; Intel, the one with the CPUs; and an increasingly popular Windows 11. Ea, to break down the results.

In terms of graphics cards, we have a veteran GTX 1060 dominating the park cardgraphic of Steam, but little by little losing presence with respect to the past. Then there are some RTX 30 that are already starting to take up more pie space, with the 3060 already taking up 6%. The 3050, 3060 Ti and 3070 they have also gained points. Obviously, the drop in prices and the air that the debacle of the farms of cryptomined.

The first reference in the list to AMD it is much lower, and unfortunately it is an integrated chip. To find the first dedicated graph, you have to go to 1.24% of the RX 580but if we look for one of the red ones of the current generation, the RX 6600 XT, we find it with only 1% of the implementation quota. We will see if the RDNA 3 architecture improves AMD’s presence among GPUs.

The balance of processor usage between Intel and AMD remains very uneven, with blue leading a 2-1 lead on red. Now, looking at how things were a few years ago, these results they are still hopeful for Lisa Su. Going to the detail you see quad and six core processors among the most popularbut as you might expect, the trend is to leave behind the older configurations of 4.

Regarding the use of operating systems and resolutions, on the one hand we still see a Windows 10 that follows enduring in the vast majority of computersbut it is interesting to see how Windows 11 avanza, already entering 25% of gaming computers (if you want to know what the secret of Windows 11 is, we’ll tell you). On the other hand, although 1080p is still the most used resolution, 1440p is coming in little by littlepossibly thanks to increasingly cheaper monitors.

