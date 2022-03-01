NVIDIA DLSS source code leaked in a recent cyberattack, according to TechPowerUp

Last weekend NVIDIA was the victim of a cyberattack that would have affected its internal system for two days. Today, the leading company in the manufacture of graphics chips confirmed that some data was stolen during the incident.

Among those data could be the DLSS source codethe complex technology that uses deep learning algorithms to analyze video game frames in real time and improve performance and image quality.

Hackers threaten to leak information





From TechPowerUp they claim to have received an anonymous capture showing the assumptions DLSS version 2.2 files. This includes the C++ files, headers, and assets that make up DLSS. There is also a “Programming Guide” document to help developers make sense of the code.

At Genbeta we have contacted NVIDIA and for now the company has only confirmed their initial statements, indicating that “they are aware that employee credentials were stolen, and that some proprietary information from their systems has begun to leak on the Internet“.



Supposed DLSS Code Files – Image by TechPowerUp

They also add that they have no evidence that the NVIDIA environment has been infected with ransomware. or that this is related to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. At the moment they do not affirm or deny the alleged leak of the DLSS code.

Our team is working to analyze that information. We do not anticipate any disruption to our business or our ability to serve our customers as a result of the incident. Security is an ongoing process that we take very seriously at NVIDIA, and we invest daily in the protection and quality of our code and products.

The hackers responsible they would have stolen up to 1 TB of data from the companyand are threatening to leak password hashes, LHR BIOS unlocks, and NVIDIA next-gen product information through a public Telegram group.