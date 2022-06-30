NVIDIA graphics, Intel CPU and great design, on offer for just 600 euros

The gaming laptop sector has advanced so much in recent years, that in addition to standing up to the classic desktop gaming PC, on the market we find a wide variety of models with all kinds of features and for all kinds of users, needs and pockets. . If we want the best of the best, there is a laptop for us. And also vice versa: if we are looking for a gaming laptop with which we can play but spending as little as possible (either because we want him as a second team or because we are not very gamers), we have a few options to choose from.

ASUS TUF Gaming F15 FX506LH-HN042 – 15.6″ Full HD 144Hz Gaming Laptop (Intel Core i5-10300H, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, GeForce GTX 1650-4GB, No OS) Black – Spanish QWERTY Keyboard

This Asus TUF is one of them. And for what it costs now, It is probably the cheapest gaming laptop in the current market, and if not, it lacks little, now that it has reached its historical minimum: with an official cost of around 1,000 euros, it is now on sale for just 599 euros in PcComponentes before the PcDays. A discount of 400 euros that makes it a great opportunity for those who prioritize saving.





We are talking about the Asus TUF Gaming F15 FX506LH-HN042, a best seller within this price range and a laptop with which we can comfortably play almost everything. Because although it has a graphics card from a couple of generations ago, it still performs well in 1080p if we are looking for 30 or 60 FPS (depending on the game) with decent graphic quality. And in competitive titles even more so, where the graphic options are adjusted downwards to prioritize framerate.

Specifically, this Asus TUF contains an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 with 4 GB of VRAM (the predecessor of the current RTX 3050), an Intel Core i5-10300H processor, 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of SSD storage. Not bad, considering that in this price range it is usual to see only 8 GB of RAM. And the screen, for its part, has a diagonal of 15.6 inches with Full HD resolution and, eye, a rate of 144 Hz that, again, is surprising to see at this price.