Nvidia GTC 2022 Keynote: How to watch live and what to expect from today’s keynote

Nvidia kicks off its GTC 2022 event today, in which company likely to reveal new RTX 40-series GPUs. Although there is no official information about its upcoming products yet, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huan has already confirmed that we will learn more details about the next generation of GPUs at the event.

if you wonder when and where you can follow the Nvidia GTC 2022 Keynote livetake a look at our guide.

How to watch Nvidia GTC 2022 Keynote live

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang will deliver the keynote on Tuesday September 20 at 5:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time). You can watch the live stream directly from the Nvidia website or tune in to the official Nvidia YouTube channel to see all the announcements.

Don’t miss the #GTC22 keynote featuring our CEO Jensen Huang! Join us on Sept. 20 as he unveils unique insights, major announcements, and a big surprise or two. Watch the @NVIDIAGTC keynote live at 8 a.m. PDT (5 p.m. CEST) online: https://t.co/CaF9w8La4p pic.twitter.com/Tq1hm7IicT — NVIDIA (@nvidia) September 14, 2022

Although most of the public will be attentive to the presentation of Nvidia, the GTC 2022 is held from September 19 to 22. There are various talks, panels and sessions during this time.

What to expect from the Nvidia GTC 2022 Keynote

The main things we expect to see in today’s Nvidia keynote are the new RTX 40 series GPUs. Although we have not received any official confirmation from the company that the new graphics cards will be revealed, recent leaks and comments from the CEO suggest that this is what we will see in the broadcast. Most likely, Nvidia will introduce the RTX 4090 and at least two other 40-series cards.

Although RTX 40 series GPUs are expected to be introduced, there is a possibility that the company announces something else. Nvidia has been announcing on Twitter something called Project Beyond during the last few weeks. These teasers have been rather vague, but at a recent earnings meeting, Nvidia stated that it is planning to reach new segments of the market.

Project Beyond may just be a codename for next-gen GPUs, but it seems more likely that it will be a surprise announcement on the sidelines of the RTX 40 series.