Nvidia improves Path Tracing technology: real-time graphics, but with less resource consumption

The video game sector has won our hearts thanks to unimaginable adventures, but we cannot deny that graphics, increasingly advanced, have also managed to attract our attention. Proof of this are the various initiatives of graphic engines such as Unitywhose latest technical demo has totally left us speechless.

Path Tracing performs route tracing tracking with simulations made up of millions of trianglesNvidia has not wanted to be left behind in this race and has managed to advance in the study of Path Tracinga technology that would further improve the shadows, reflections and details of the well-known Ray Tracing through a trace route tracking and simulations with millions of triangles and light emitters. Although this technique was already known, it seems that the company has managed reduce complex geometriesso it could further improve the quality of future games.

You can see examples of this technology in the Twitter thread created by Aaron Lefohn, Vice President of Graphics Research at Nvidia. And it is that the Path Tracing promises some amazing scenarios, although it is necessary to emphasize its high resource consumption. In this way, Nvidia has managed to apply the technique more easily, but we would be talking about powerful equipment running at a lower performance than what is achieved in the current generation.

Be that as it may, there is no doubt that graphics are making huge strides in the video game sector, so we will be waiting to see if Nvidia or other companies manage to bring Path Tracing even closer to modern systems. Of course, the current games they are already leaving us amazed by their graphics, and the implementation of more realistic details like the facial expressions in Unreal Engine 5.

