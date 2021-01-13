Nvidia Introduces RTX 30 Series GPUs for Gaming Laptops

Today at CES 2021, GeForce Senior Vice President at NvidiaJeff Fisher introduced his new generation of GeForce RTX microprocessors, bringing the Ampere RTX 3080, 3070 and 3060 GPUs to gaming laptops.

The company gave a quick look at three laptops across the entire RTX range, starting with the Lenovo Legion Slim 7, powered by the new RTX 3060, which registers 1.3 times the power of the PS5. At 1080p, this laptop can average 90 FPS on Ultra settings. “in several popular graphics-intensive games.”.

The next step comes in the form of the ASUS G15, which is equipped with a 1440p panel and an RTX 3070 GPU. Nvidia claims its average performance at 1440p is 90 FPS. Finally, Nvidia’s high-end example is the Alienware m15, which comes equipped with the RTX 3080 GPU microprocessor and 16GB of GDDR6 memory, and is reportedly capable of delivering more than 100 FPS at ultra settings in a variety of settings. of games.

Nvidia notes that this is the company’s biggest launch to date; Those examples are just three of the more than 70 gaming and studio laptop models in production. Hardware will be available starting January 26, starting at $ 999 for RTX 3060 models. The Alienware m15 will be priced at $ 1,999 with an Intel i7 CPU.

In addition, this range of notebooks will feature the third generation of MAX-Q technology, including Dynamic Boost 2.0, an AI that automatically routes power around your system, as well as WhisperMode 2.0 for thermal management and the resizable bar. Naturally, being machines with RTX technology, DLSS will also be compatible with the corresponding games.

The presentation also noted that all of these devices are the lowest latency eSports laptops thanks to Nvidia’s Reflex technology. Average latency statistics were provided for Overwatch (20ms), Rainbow Six Siege (17ms), Valorant (16ms), and Fortnite (17ms), with all games running at over 250 FPS on a Razer Blade laptop at 1080p.