NVIDIA is going to reveal the RTX 4000 today, and I’ll tell you where and when to see it

UPDATE

NVIDIA has just revealed that GeForce Beyond is the name of its new live event. As described by the green team, this is a special broadcast, in which they will talk about their latest technological achievements. Everything indicates that in this event it would be seen the presentation of their new graphics cards RTX 4000.

GeForce Beyond will take place, as we predicted, during GTC 2022, and is dated for the September 20 at 5:00 p.m. (peninsular time). To follow it, you just have to stop by the company’s Twitch or YouTube channel and enjoy the presentation of its CEO, Jensen Huang, who will talk about the future of the company and its products.

The RTX 4090, the flagship of the green team, is expected to be the star of the show, possibly being the only graphics card whose date is revealed during the GTC 2022. This, yes, is just conjecture and rumours, so today at 5 in the afternoon we will clear up any doubts.

ORIGINAL NEWS

With the supposedly imminent announcement of new NVIDIA graphics cards, all of us PC enthusiasts are a bit on the edge of our seats scanning for any movement from the green team. We do not yet have an official date for the RTX 4000, but it seems that the company is warming up enginesor at least that’s what their social networks suggest.

Despite the leaks that we echoed, which ensure that the new NVIDIA GPUs will be presented during this month, we do not know when we will be able to get hold of one of these monstrous graphics. Yes indeed, the official twitter of the company has us expectant with only one hashtag: #ProjectBeyond.

The controversial tweet has done nothing but make the bread rise. With everyone theorizing that this would have to do with the RTX 4000, more specifically the RTX 4090it is quite possible that we are at the beginning of the advertising campaign for these new products.

Of course, it is not the time to launch the bells on the fly. Some of the most reliable sources in the industry have pointed out that the planned launch of these GPUs would be delayed. The reason seems to be that the green team wants to get rid of leftover stock of the RTX 3000.

Be that as it may, it is possible that in the coming weeks we will see more information about the new GeForce RTX graphics cards. The event could take place during the GTC, which will be held between the 19th and the 22nd of this month, with an appearance by the CEO of NVIDIA scheduled for the 20th.