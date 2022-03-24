NVIDIA launches a collaborative platform for video game development: this is Omniverse

New features will make it easier to share materials, order libraries, or implement AI.

NVIDIA has introduced a new platform from “real-time cooperative design for games and virtual worlds.” NVIDIA Omniverse promises to make it easier for developers to share materials with a platform for real-time design simulation and collaboration, using AI-enabled tools and NVIDIA RTX, or creating custom tools.

Are new features aimed at video games feature updates to Omniverse Audio2Face, Omniverse Nucleus Cloud, and Omniverse DeepSearch, as well as the Omniverse connectors for Unreal Engine 5. “Omniverse provides a powerful development approach that addresses the challenges of doing business in today’s world,” explained Frank DeLise, Vice President of Omniverse at NVIDIA.

“His ability to unify artistsart, tools and applications under a single platform can inspire collaboration even among organizations of game development more dispersed” assured DeLise. To achieve this teamwork, Omniverse connects artists, their materials and tools through a platform.

this collaboration would seek to significantly speed up development time of projects through an open platform, enabled to use several GPUs, facilitating interaction between professionals specialized in 3D design and physics simulation in real time. Omniverse runs on any NVIDIA RTX device and is based on Pixar’s Universal Scene Description (USD).

