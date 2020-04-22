General News

Nvidia launches Project MONAI AI framework for health care research in alpha

April 22, 2020
1 Min Read




2 hours in the past
Tech Information

Go away a remark

Scientific researchers from China, Germany, and the U.S. contributed to MONAI, an AI framework being tied into Nvidia’s Clara scientific imaging tools.Study Further



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment