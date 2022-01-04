Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti formally introduced: that is the corporate’s maximum tough GPU but

After weeks of rumors and hypothesis, Nvidia introduced all the way through its CES 2022 are living broadcast a brand new high-end GPU: the RTX 3090 Ti..

Despite the fact that the corporate has no longer equipped data at the worth or the release date, The Verge notes that RTX 3090 Ti will come with 40 teraflops of GPU efficiency, making it about 11% sooner than the former RTX 3090, which had 36 teraflops.

It additionally notes that the RTX 3090 Ti will be offering 24 GB of GDDR6X and be offering the same quantity of VRAM because the RTX 3090 GPU, which has 26 GB of VRAM, even supposing the RTX 3090 Ti can have a sooner VRAM that operates at 21 Gbps, reasonably than the RTX 3090, which has the 26 GB of VRAM that operates at 19.5 Gbps.

Like different RTX collection GPUs, RTX 3090 Ti runs Ampere structureAccording to up to now showed specifications, this may increasingly function Nvidia’s maximum tough new graphics card, changing the former flagship RTX 3080 Ti, which was once launched in June 2021.

Along side the announcement of the RTX 3090 Ti, Nvidia up to now introduced at CES 2022 a brand new decrease profile GPU, RTX 3050, which arrives on January 27 with a beginning worth of $ 269. Each GPUs sign up for the RTX 30 circle of relatives because the 8th and 9th GPUs launched since Nvidia debuted the collection in 2020 with the release of the RTX 3080.

AMD has additionally made a statement all the way through CES 2022, unveiling its new GPU, the Radeon RX 6500 XT.