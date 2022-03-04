NVIDIA suffers a hack: those responsible steal 1TB of data and demand changes in graphics

Although the company had warned of a security breach last week, it now confirms the worst situation.

NVIDIA was preparing for a very positive 2022, as they assured that the shortage of components would begin to relax from the second half of the year. However, all his forecasts have been put aside after confirming a mass hack that jeopardizes their plans for the coming months. According to NVIDIA statements, this does not affect your service with customersalthough you can already imagine that the situation is far from being good.

Hackers demand open-source graphics cards without limitations for miningThe company has explained that a security breach was detected on 23 of Februarybut it is now when they officially confirm the hack and theft of large amounts of data. According to information published in media such as The Verge, Bloomberg or PC Mag, the LAPSUS$ group has claimed responsibility for the attack and claims to have stolen 1TB of content that will be filtered on the Internet if their demands are not met by next Friday.

The hackers have published their statement on the NVIDIA Telegram channel, where they demand NVIDIA remove those features on all its graphics cards that limit cryptocurrency mining. On the other hand, they have also published a second demand with which they seek all graphics are open-source. After the first security breach, many users began to theorize about the possibility that this was computer attacks related to the situation between Russia and Ukraine, but NVIDIA rules out such speculation as no binding evidence was found.

NVIDIA has not given more information about its action plan, so we will have to wait to see how this crisis develops. After all, hackers claim to have information about the recently introduced RTX 3090 Ti and future revisions, not to mention confidential information about the company’s products.

