NVIDIA talks about the price of graphics compared to that of consoles and about cryptocurrencies

Its CEO, Jen-Hsun Huang, has weighed in on the fiscal second quarter earnings call.

what of graphics price for the last two years it has been a roller coaster. The thing started with crazy prices months after launching the RTX 3000 y las RX 6000, but this year 2022 has been going down quite a bit. Now NVIDIA has spoken and thinks that the price of a graphics card should be equal to that of a game consolewhose statements have been collected by Gamingbolt.

GeForce should be close to the average selling price of a game console. More or less 500 dollarsJen-Hsun Huang, CEO de NVIDIANVIDIA CEO Jen-Hsun Huang spoke on the fiscal second quarter earnings call and made some important statements about the price of graphics compared to consoles: “We have always believed that ASP [precio medio de venta] of GeForce should come closer at the average selling price of a video console. So it should be something like 500 dollars More or less right now.”

Huang is resounding: “GeForce is essentially a game console inside your PC“. In addition, he has also been asked about cryptocurrencies and how it will affect them in regards to Nvidia GPU sales coming soon: “I would say that without crypto the mixture would go down. However, the general trend to long term, the ASP is drifting higher“says the CEO.

It remains to be seen how the market will be when the next RTX 4000 is released which should introduce oneself this month of September. For the moment, the company that has raised prices at this time has been Sony with PlayStation 5, since its price has increased 50 euros in the case of Spain.

