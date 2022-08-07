NVIDIA wants shadows to be at a higher level: a patent suggests more realism in them

This technique could be run in parallel with ray tracing and would not affect performance as much.

It is not uncommon to see that at this point many companies patent their ideas to carry them out in the future. In this case, NVIDIA already surprised us with DLSS and ray tracing a few years ago. This time NVIDIA’s latest patent suggests most realistic shadows in video games.

Gamerant has collected this news where it indicates that NVIDIA intends to make a improvement in shadow projection of light from certain areas. This technique could be run in parallel with ray tracing and would not impact performance as much as expected.

This patent determines the voxel cone plot, also called VCT, according to Gamerant. In addition, for its operation it would use four points in a specific place to “determine the occlusion of the light and the shadow rendering“. The only drawback is that it would only be used on rectangular lights.

Anyway, in the future we will see if this patent is carried out. NVIDIA shouldn’t take long in presenting its future RTX 4000, so perhaps we will have more news in the coming weeks. Currently its RTX 3000 graphics cards have officially dropped in price.

