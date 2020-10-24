NXIVM Founder Keith Raniere Apologizes for ‘Ache and Struggling’ Caused

In an NBC Information unique interview, NXIVM founder Keith Raniere apologized for his position in “all of this ache and struggling” because the chief of the cult that made headlines for being charged with intercourse trafficking and racketeering conspiracy and is the topic of HBO’s “The Vow.”

Raniere, who has not spoken out publicly since his arrest greater than two years in the past, additionally stated he’s planning on making an announcement at his upcoming sentencing Oct. 27. He was convicted final yr on intercourse trafficking, pressured labor conspiracy and racketeering fees.

“Sure, I’m harmless,” he informed Dateline. “And though it’s, this can be a horrible tragedy with many, many individuals being harm, I believe the principle thrust of this has been the oppression however actually a unique situation, which is difficult for me to precise. There’s a horrible injustice right here. And whether or not you suppose I’m the satan or not, the justice course of needs to be examined.”

Raniere additionally accused federal prosecutors of misconduct and alleged proof tampering. He presently faces life in jail as a choose considers affect statements from greater than 100 victims.

The interview was carried out by “The Vow” participant Frank Parlato, a former NXIVM spokesman who broke the story in regards to the group and caused Raniere’s conviction on his private web site. Parlato himself, together with enterprise associate Chitra Selvaraj, face fees of wire fraud and wire fraud conspiracy, cash laundering and corrupt interference with the administration of the IRS. Their trial has been delayed till subsequent June, in keeping with the Niagara Gazette.