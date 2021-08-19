NY Movie Competition Provides ‘Dune,’ ‘French Dispatch’ To Lineup

The 2021 New York Movie Competition has added Denis Villeneuve’s extremely expected Dune and Wes Anderson’s star-studded newest The French Dispatch to its lineup, including screenings of each titles as a part of its Highlight segment.

As well as, the yearly fall match, set to happen this yr from Sept. 24-Oct. 10, has added screenings of Mike Turbines’ C’mon C’mon, starring Joaquin Phoenix; Sean Baker’s Purple Rocket; Maggie Gyllenhaal’s function directorial debut adaptation of Elena Ferrante’s The Misplaced Daughter, starring Olivia Colman; and Charlotte Gainsbourg’s directorial debut, Jane By means of Charlotte, through which she profiles her mom, Jane Birkin. Different titles set to display come with Mamoru Hosoda’s Belle and Marco Bellocchio’s Marx Can Wait.

The competition may be set to pay tribute to the centenary of movie programmer and competition co-founder Amos Vogel with a unique highlight sidebar, which might be adopted through tributes at theaters throughout New York — together with on the Museum of Fashionable Artwork, Metrograph, Movie Discussion board, the Museum of the Shifting Symbol, Anthology Movie Archives and Gentle Business — in an remarkable collaboration.

“Our highlight segment is a brand new a part of our reshaped New York Movie Competition, a spot that this yr includes a vary of cinema, new and previous,” NYFF director Eugene Hernandez stated in a remark. “Of the brand new paintings, we’re showcasing a collection of expected motion pictures (and ability) from contemporary gala’s (Wes & corporate! Olivia! Timmy! Jane & Charlotte! Joaquin! and extra), whilst additionally having a look again at our roots, celebrating the historical past of NYFF and New York Town’s movie tradition through shining a unique gentle on Amos Vogel. We are hoping that our Highlight segment, in yr two, will once more interact, enlighten, and entertain!”

The NYFF will function in-person screenings, in addition to make a choice outside and digital occasions, with opening, centerpiece and shutting evening screenings set to happen on the competition’s longtime house of Lincoln Middle’s Alice Tully Corridor. The competition may even require evidence of vaccination for all audiences, filmmakers and workforce contributors at venues.