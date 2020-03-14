NY Theaters Begin to Shut Down With Two Alamo Drafthouse Locations

The Alamo Drafthouse chain has abruptly closed its theaters in Brooklyn and Yonkers amid the coronavirus epidemic.

The chain made the announcement Friday evening with out disclosing any causes. It mentioned all tickets, together with comfort charges and ticket add-ons, will probably be mechanically refunded.

“Till additional discover, we’re deeply unhappy to say that Alamo Drafthouse Brooklyn and Yonkers are closed,” Alamo Drafthouse mentioned in a posting on its website.

“If you happen to’re a Season Cross member, we’re pausing your account and billing as of this weekend,” the corporate mentioned. “We’ll reactivate it and notify you when the theaters reopen. If you happen to’d want to cancel your account otherwise you want to make a change, please contact [email protected] We’re very sorry for the inconvenience, and we’ll be in contact quickly with extra data.”

The Yonkers location opened in 2013. The Brooklyn Alamo Drafthouse was launched in 2016.

Alamo Drafthouse, the Texas-based cinema chain that popularized in-theater eating, started providing a subscription service earlier this yr to rival the AMCs and Regals of the exhibition business. The corporate unveiled Season Cross, a month-to-month program that will probably be obtainable to patrons in its 41 places throughout the nation.

The corporate, which was based in Austin in 1997, opened its first Los Angeles location final yr. The Texas-based chain specializes food and drinks service with distinctive programming, combining unbiased and blockbuster movies, in addition to repertory titles that includes classics and “hard-to-find” cult favorites.

Different New York places which have closed down embody AnthologyFilm, Movie at Lincoln Heart, Maysles Cinema, MoMAFilm, Shifting Picture, Nitehawk Cinema, Spectacle and the Whitney Museum.