NYC Business Leaders Urge Congress to Certify Election Results

New York Metropolis-based leaders from throughout the enterprise spectrum have urged Congress to certify the presidential election outcomes as scheduled on Wednesday, warning that any delays would “run counter to the important tenets of our democracy.”

The letter, issued right now, comes as Congress braces for a showdown on Wednesday between 11 incumbent and incoming U.S. senators and a few 140 GOP members of the Home vowing to contest the electoral school outcomes from their states. The push is a part of President Donald Trump’s more and more determined marketing campaign to falsely declare that he prevailed within the Nov. 3 presidential election over his Democratic challenger, President-elect Joe Biden. Trump’s authorized challenges to the election have been dismissed by judges in a number of states.

The 2-paragraph assertion from the Partnership for New York Metropolis group was signed by greater than 170 enterprise leaders, together with Hearst CEO Steve Swartz, Altice CEO Dexter Goei, Conde Nast CEO Roger Lynch, Interpublic Group CEO Michael Roth, Silvercup Studios CEO Alan Suna, Rubenstein president Steven Rubenstein, Microsoft president Brad Smith, NBA commissioner Adam Silver, WNBA commissioner Catherine Engelbert, Henry Kravis, co-chairman and co-CEO of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co., Greg Mondre, co-CEO of Silver Lake, Kewsong Lee and CEO of Carlyle Group.

One other notable signer was Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer, producer of one among a number of vaccines which are seen as one of the best hope of controlling the coronavirus pandemic that has left greater than 350,000 People useless and a part of the U.S. financial system in shambles.

“The incoming Biden administration faces the pressing duties of defeating COVID-19 and restoring the livelihoods of thousands and thousands of People who’ve misplaced jobs and companies throughout the pandemic,” the letter states. “Our duly elected leaders deserve the respect and bipartisan assist of all People at a second after we are coping with the worst well being and financial crises in trendy historical past. There ought to be no additional delay within the orderly switch of energy.”

The letter was launched in the future after the Washington Put up revealed excerpts of a phone name by which Trump sought to bully Georgia state officers into re-examining the vote tallies within the Peach state. Or as he put it, “discover 11,780 votes.”

Right here is the entire Partnership for New York letter:

Lee S. Ainslie, III, Managing Accomplice, Maverick Capital

Ellen Alemany, Chairman & CEO, CIT Group Inc.

Simon Allen, Chief Govt Officer, McGraw-Hill Schooling, Inc.

Jeffrey H. Aronson, Managing Principal, Centerbridge Companions

Ajay Banga, Govt Chairman, Mastercard

Neil Barr, Managing Accomplice, Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP

Erin Barringer, Director, Dalberg Americas

Candace Ok. Beinecke, Senior Accomplice, Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP

Charles R. Bendit, Co-Chief Govt Officer, Taconic Funding Companions LLC

Stephen Berger, Chairman, Odyssey Funding Companions, LLC

William H. Berkman, Co-Chairman & CEO, Radius International Infrastructure, Inc.

Seth Bernstein, President & CEO, AB

David Beveridge, Senior Accomplice, Shearman & Sterling, LLP

Michael W. Blair, Presiding Accomplice, Debevoise & Plimpton LLP

Jeff T. Blau, Chief Govt Officer, The Associated Corporations, L.P.

Henry Blodget, CEO and co-founder, Insider Inc.

Kathy Bloomgarden, Chief Govt Officer, Ruder Finn, Inc.

Adam M. Blumenthal, Managing Accomplice, Blue Wolf Capital Companions

Neil Blumenthal, Co-Founder & Co-CEO, Warby Parker

John Borthwick, Founder & CEO, Betaworks

Albert Bourla, Chairman & CEO, Pfizer Inc.

John Bruckner, President, NY, Nationwide Grid

Ari Buchalter, President & CEO, Intersection

Martin S. Burger, Chief Govt Officer, Silverstein Properties, Inc.

Donald A. Capoccia, Principal, BFC Companions

Richard M. Cashin, Managing Accomplice, One Fairness Companions

Timothy Cawley, President & CEO, Con Edison, Inc.

Rodgin Cohen, Senior Chairman, Sullivan & Cromwell LLP

Anthony R. Coscia, Accomplice and Govt Committee Member, Windels Marx Lane & Mittendorf, LLP

Cromwell Coulson, President & CEO, OTC Markets Group

Todd C. DeGarmo, Chief Govt Officer, STUDIOS Structure

Toby Dodd, President, New York Tri-State, Cushman & Wakefield, Inc.

William R. Dougherty, Chairman, Govt Committee, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP

Brian Duperreault, Chief Govt Officer, American Worldwide Group, Inc.

Douglas Durst, Chairman, Durst Group Inc.

Richard Edelman, President & CEO, Edelman

Scott A. Edelman, Chairman, Milbank LLP

Blair W. Effron, Co-Founder, Centerview Companions

Joel S. Ehrenkranz, Accomplice and Co-Founder, Ehrenkranz Companions L.P.

Douglas F. Eisenberg, Founder and CEO, A&E Actual Property, LLC

Catherine Engelbert, Commissioner, WNBA

Alexander Farman-Farmaian, Vice Chairman, Portfolio Supervisor, Edgewood Administration LLC

Rob Fauber, President & Chief Govt Officer, Moody’s Company

Laurence D. Fink, Chairman & CEO, BlackRock

Peter Finn, Founding Accomplice, Finn Companions

John Fish, Chairman & CEO, Suffolk

Winston C. Fisher, Accomplice, Fisher Brothers

Alan H. Fishman, Founder, Willow Holdings, Inc.

William E. Ford, Chief Govt Officer, Common Atlantic LLC

Paul Fribourg, Chairman & CEO, Continental Grain Firm

Eric J. Friedman, Govt Accomplice, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP

Dave Gilboa, Co-Founder & Co-CEO, Warby Parker

MaryAnne Gilmartin, Founder & CEO, MAG Companions LP

Dan Glaser, President & CEO, Marsh & McLennan Corporations, Inc.

Dexter Goei, Chief Govt Officer, Altice USA

Timothy Gokey, Chief Govt Officer, Broadridge Monetary Options, Inc.

Perry Golkin, Chief Govt Officer, PPC Enterprises LLC

Barry M. Gosin, Chief Govt Officer, Newmark Knight Frank

Jonathan D. Grey, President & COO, Blackstone

Logan Inexperienced, Co-Founder & CEO, Lyft

David J. Greenwald, Chairman, Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP

Kelly Grier, US Chair & Managing Accomplice and Americas Managing Accomplice, Ernst & Younger LLP

Stewart KP Gross, Managing Director, Lightyear Capital

Robin Hayes, Chief Govt Officer, JetBlue Airways Company

Dale Hemmerdinger, Chairman, Atco Properties & Administration, Inc.

Donna Imperato, Chief Govt Officer, BCW

Frederick J. Iseman, Chairman & CEO, CI Capital Companions LLC

Kenneth M. Jacobs, Chairman & CEO, Lazard Ltd

John Josephson, Chairman & CEO, Sesac

Roberta Kaplan, Founding Accomplice, Kaplan Hecker & Fink LLP

Harry Kargman, Founder & CEO, Kargo International, Inc.

Brad S. Karp, Chair, Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP

Charles R. Kaye, Chief Govt Officer, Warburg Pincus LLC

Anthony S. Kendall, Chairman & CEO, Mitchell & Titus, LLP

Richard A. Kennedy, President & CEO, Skanska USA Inc.

Michel A. Khalaf, President & CEO, MetLife, Inc.

Brian Kingston, CEO of Actual Property, Brookfield Asset Administration

Paul Knopp, U.S. Chair & CEO, KPMG LLP

Henry R. Kravis, Co-Chairman & Co-CEO, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co.

Philip Krim, Co-Founder & CEO, Casper

Barbara Armand Kushner, President, Armand Company

Christopher Larsen, Chief Govt Officer, Halmar Worldwide, LLC

Rochelle B. Lazarus, Chairman Emeritus, Ogilvy & Mather Worldwide

Kewsong Lee, Chief Govt Officer, The Carlyle Group

Wealthy Lesser, President & CEO, Boston Consulting Group

Joey Levin, Chief Govt Officer, IAC

Allan Levine, Chairman & CEO, International Atlantic Monetary Firm

Jeffrey E. Levine, Chairman, Douglaston Growth

Robert A. Levine, Chief Govt Officer, RAL Corporations & Associates, LLC

Martin Lipton, Senior Accomplice, Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz

Alex Liu, Managing Accomplice & Chairman, Kearney

Robert P. LoCascio, Founder & CEO, LivePerson, Inc.

Roger Lynch, Chief Govt Officer, Condé Nast

Mehdi Mahmud, CEO & President, First Eagle Funding Administration, LLC

Anthony Malkin, Chairman, President & CEO, Empire State Realty Belief

Anthony E. Mann, President & CEO, E-J Electrical Set up Co.

Theodore Mathas, Chairman & CEO, New York Life Insurance coverage Firm

Sandeep Mathrani, Chief Govt Officer, WeWork

Peter W. Could, President & Founding Accomplice, Trian Companions

Charles R. McCall, Chief Govt Officer, Astoria Power II LLC &, Astoria Power LLC

Kevin J. McCarty, Chairman & CEO, West Monroe Companions

Andrew McMahon, President & CEO, The Guardian Life Insurance coverage Firm of America

Avner Mendelson, President & CEO, Financial institution Leumi USA

Heidi Messer, Co-Founder & Chairperson, Collective[i]

Keith Mestrich, President & CEO, Amalgamated Financial institution

Marc Metrick, President & CEO, Saks Fifth Avenue

Edward J. Minskoff, Chairman & CEO, Edward J. Minskoff Equities, Inc.

Greg Mondre, Co-Chief Govt Officer, Silver Lake

Tyler Morse, Chief Govt Officer & Managing Accomplice, MCR Growth LLC

Deanna M. Mulligan, Chief Govt Officer, DM Mulligan, LLC

Daniel Nardello, Chief Govt Officer, Nardello & Co. LLC

Liz Neumark, Chair & Founder, Nice Performances

Mark Pearson, President & CEO, Equitable

Michael A. Peterson, Chairman & CEO, Peter G. Peterson Basis

Michael Phillips, President, Jamestown Properties LLC

Charles E. Phillips, Jr., Chairman, Infor

Deirdre Quinn, Co-Founder & CEO, Lafayette 148 New York

Daniel Ramot, Co-Founder & CEO, By way of

Steven L. Rattner, Chairman & CEO, Willett Advisors LLC

Scott H. Rechler, Chairman & CEO, RXR Realty LLC

Christiana Riley, Chief Govt Officer, Deutsche Financial institution Americas

John Romeo, Managing Accomplice, Oliver Wyman

James A. Rosenthal, Chief Govt Officer, BlueVoyant

Evan Roth, Co-Chief Govt Officer, BBR Companions, LLC

Michael I. Roth, Chairman & CEO, Interpublic Group

Steven Rubenstein, President, Rubenstein Communications, Inc.

William C. Rudin, Co-Chairman & CEO, Rudin Administration Firm, Inc.

Kevin P. Ryan, Founder & CEO, AlleyCorp

Timothy Ryan, U.S. Chair & Senior Accomplice, PwC

Faiza Saeed, Presiding Accomplice, Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP

Scott Salmirs, President & CEO, ABM Industries Inc.

Ralph Schlosstein, Co-Chairman & Co-CEO, Evercore Companions Inc.

Michael Schmidtberger, Accomplice & Chair of the Govt Committee, Sidley Austin LLP

Alan D. Schnitzer, Chairman & CEO, The Vacationers Corporations, Inc.

Alan D. Schwartz, Govt Chairman, Guggenheim Companions, LLC

Kathleen Shanahan, Chief Govt Officer, Turtle & Hughes, Inc.

Suzanne Shank, President & CEO, Siebert Williams Shank & Co., LLC

Joseph C. Shenker, Chair, Sullivan & Cromwell LLP

Tarek Sherif, Co-Founder & CEO, Medidata Options, Inc.

Jonathan Silvan, Chief Govt Officer, International Technique Group, LLC

Adam Silver, Commissioner, Nationwide Basketball Affiliation

Joshua Silverman, Chief Govt Officer, Etsy, Inc.

Brad Smith, President, Microsoft

David M. Solomon, Chairman & CEO, Goldman Sachs

Jeffrey Solomon, Chairman & CEO, Cowen

Rob Speyer, President & CEO, Tishman Speyer

Stephen J. Squeri, Chairman & CEO, American Categorical Firm

Robert Ok. Metal, Chairman, Perella Weinberg Companions

Douglas C. Steiner, Chairman, Steiner Studios

Alan Suna, Chief Govt Officer, Silvercup Studios

Sanjay Swani, Managing Accomplice, Tailwind Capital

Steven R. Swartz, President & CEO, Hearst

Julie Candy, Chief Govt Officer, Accenture

Paul J. Taubman, Chairman & CEO, PJT Companions Inc.

Owen D. Thomas, Chief Govt Officer, Boston Properties

Gary M. Tischler, Founder & Managing Accomplice, Vanbarton Group LLC

Daniel R. Tishman, Vice Chairman, AECOM & Principal, Tishman Realty

Paul Todd, Chief Govt Officer, GLG

Jean-Marie Tritant, Chief Govt Officer, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

William B. Tyree, Managing Accomplice, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Joseph Ucuzoglu, Chief Govt Officer, Deloitte

Robert Vecchio, Chief Govt Officer, LPI, Inc.

Ellis Verdi, President, DeVito/Verdi

James R. Wacht, President, Lee & Associates NYC

George H. Walker, Chairman & CEO, Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Robert E. Wankel, Chairman & CEO, The Shubert Group, Inc.

Pamela S. Wasserstein, President, Vox Media

David Winter, Co-Chief Govt Officer, Customary Industries Inc.

Robert Wolf, Chief Govt Officer, 32 Advisors LLC

Kathryn S. Wylde, President & CEO, Partnership for New York Metropolis

Nina Zagat, Co-Founder, Zagat

Tim Zagat, Co-Founder, Zagat

Strauss Zelnick, Accomplice, ZMC

James Zelter, Co-President, Apollo International Administration, Inc.

John Zimmer, Co-Founder & President, Lyft