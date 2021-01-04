NYC Business Leaders Urge Congress to Certify Election Results

New York Metropolis-based leaders from throughout the enterprise spectrum have urged Congress to certify the presidential election outcomes as scheduled on Wednesday, warning that any delays would “run counter to the important tenets of our democracy.”
The letter, issued right now, comes as Congress braces for a showdown on Wednesday between 11 incumbent and incoming U.S. senators and a few 140 GOP members of the Home vowing to contest the electoral school outcomes from their states. The push is a part of President Donald Trump’s more and more determined marketing campaign to falsely declare that he prevailed within the Nov. 3 presidential election over his Democratic challenger, President-elect Joe Biden. Trump’s authorized challenges to the election have been dismissed by judges in a number of states.
The 2-paragraph assertion from the Partnership for New York Metropolis group was signed by greater than 170 enterprise leaders, together with Hearst CEO Steve Swartz, Altice CEO Dexter Goei, Conde Nast CEO Roger Lynch, Interpublic Group CEO Michael Roth, Silvercup Studios CEO Alan Suna, Rubenstein president Steven Rubenstein, Microsoft president Brad Smith, NBA commissioner Adam Silver, WNBA commissioner Catherine Engelbert, Henry Kravis, co-chairman and co-CEO of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co., Greg Mondre, co-CEO of Silver Lake, Kewsong Lee and CEO of Carlyle Group.
One other notable signer was Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer, producer of one among a number of vaccines which are seen as one of the best hope of controlling the coronavirus pandemic that has left greater than 350,000 People useless and a part of the U.S. financial system in shambles.
“The incoming Biden administration faces the pressing duties of defeating COVID-19 and restoring the livelihoods of thousands and thousands of People who’ve misplaced jobs and companies throughout the pandemic,” the letter states. “Our duly elected leaders deserve the respect and bipartisan assist of all People at a second after we are coping with the worst well being and financial crises in trendy historical past. There ought to be no additional delay within the orderly switch of energy.”
The letter was launched in the future after the Washington Put up revealed excerpts of a phone name by which Trump sought to bully Georgia state officers into re-examining the vote tallies within the Peach state. Or as he put it, “discover 11,780 votes.”
Right here is the entire Partnership for New York letter:
This presidential election has been determined and it’s time for the nation to transfer ahead. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have received the Electoral Faculty and the courts have rejected challenges to the electoral course of. Congress ought to certify the electoral vote on Wednesday, January 6. Makes an attempt to thwart or delay this course of run counter to the important tenets of our democracy.
The incoming Biden administration faces the pressing duties of defeating COVID-19 and restoring the livelihoods of thousands and thousands of People who’ve misplaced jobs and companies throughout the pandemic. Our duly elected leaders deserve the respect and bipartisan assist of all People at a second after we are coping with the worst well being and financial crises in trendy historical past. There ought to be no additional delay within the orderly switch of energy.
Lee S. Ainslie, III, Managing Accomplice, Maverick Capital
Ellen Alemany, Chairman & CEO, CIT Group Inc.
Simon Allen, Chief Govt Officer, McGraw-Hill Schooling, Inc.
Jeffrey H. Aronson, Managing Principal, Centerbridge Companions
Ajay Banga, Govt Chairman, Mastercard
Neil Barr, Managing Accomplice, Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP
Erin Barringer, Director, Dalberg Americas
Candace Ok. Beinecke, Senior Accomplice, Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP
Charles R. Bendit, Co-Chief Govt Officer, Taconic Funding Companions LLC
Stephen Berger, Chairman, Odyssey Funding Companions, LLC
William H. Berkman, Co-Chairman & CEO, Radius International Infrastructure, Inc.
Seth Bernstein, President & CEO, AB
David Beveridge, Senior Accomplice, Shearman & Sterling, LLP
Michael W. Blair, Presiding Accomplice, Debevoise & Plimpton LLP
Jeff T. Blau, Chief Govt Officer, The Associated Corporations, L.P.
Henry Blodget, CEO and co-founder, Insider Inc.
Kathy Bloomgarden, Chief Govt Officer, Ruder Finn, Inc.
Adam M. Blumenthal, Managing Accomplice, Blue Wolf Capital Companions
Neil Blumenthal, Co-Founder & Co-CEO, Warby Parker
John Borthwick, Founder & CEO, Betaworks
Albert Bourla, Chairman & CEO, Pfizer Inc.
John Bruckner, President, NY, Nationwide Grid
Ari Buchalter, President & CEO, Intersection
Martin S. Burger, Chief Govt Officer, Silverstein Properties, Inc.
Donald A. Capoccia, Principal, BFC Companions
Richard M. Cashin, Managing Accomplice, One Fairness Companions
Timothy Cawley, President & CEO, Con Edison, Inc.
Rodgin Cohen, Senior Chairman, Sullivan & Cromwell LLP
Anthony R. Coscia, Accomplice and Govt Committee Member, Windels Marx Lane & Mittendorf, LLP
Cromwell Coulson, President & CEO, OTC Markets Group
Todd C. DeGarmo, Chief Govt Officer, STUDIOS Structure
Toby Dodd, President, New York Tri-State, Cushman & Wakefield, Inc.
William R. Dougherty, Chairman, Govt Committee, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP
Brian Duperreault, Chief Govt Officer, American Worldwide Group, Inc.
Douglas Durst, Chairman, Durst Group Inc.
Richard Edelman, President & CEO, Edelman
Scott A. Edelman, Chairman, Milbank LLP
Blair W. Effron, Co-Founder, Centerview Companions
Joel S. Ehrenkranz, Accomplice and Co-Founder, Ehrenkranz Companions L.P.
Douglas F. Eisenberg, Founder and CEO, A&E Actual Property, LLC
Catherine Engelbert, Commissioner, WNBA
Alexander Farman-Farmaian, Vice Chairman, Portfolio Supervisor, Edgewood Administration LLC
Rob Fauber, President & Chief Govt Officer, Moody’s Company
Laurence D. Fink, Chairman & CEO, BlackRock
Peter Finn, Founding Accomplice, Finn Companions
John Fish, Chairman & CEO, Suffolk
Winston C. Fisher, Accomplice, Fisher Brothers
Alan H. Fishman, Founder, Willow Holdings, Inc.
William E. Ford, Chief Govt Officer, Common Atlantic LLC
Paul Fribourg, Chairman & CEO, Continental Grain Firm
Eric J. Friedman, Govt Accomplice, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP
Dave Gilboa, Co-Founder & Co-CEO, Warby Parker
MaryAnne Gilmartin, Founder & CEO, MAG Companions LP
Dan Glaser, President & CEO, Marsh & McLennan Corporations, Inc.
Dexter Goei, Chief Govt Officer, Altice USA
Timothy Gokey, Chief Govt Officer, Broadridge Monetary Options, Inc.
Perry Golkin, Chief Govt Officer, PPC Enterprises LLC
Barry M. Gosin, Chief Govt Officer, Newmark Knight Frank
Jonathan D. Grey, President & COO, Blackstone
Logan Inexperienced, Co-Founder & CEO, Lyft
David J. Greenwald, Chairman, Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP
Kelly Grier, US Chair & Managing Accomplice and Americas Managing Accomplice, Ernst & Younger LLP
Stewart KP Gross, Managing Director, Lightyear Capital
Robin Hayes, Chief Govt Officer, JetBlue Airways Company
Dale Hemmerdinger, Chairman, Atco Properties & Administration, Inc.
Donna Imperato, Chief Govt Officer, BCW
Frederick J. Iseman, Chairman & CEO, CI Capital Companions LLC
Kenneth M. Jacobs, Chairman & CEO, Lazard Ltd
John Josephson, Chairman & CEO, Sesac
Roberta Kaplan, Founding Accomplice, Kaplan Hecker & Fink LLP
Harry Kargman, Founder & CEO, Kargo International, Inc.
Brad S. Karp, Chair, Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP
Charles R. Kaye, Chief Govt Officer, Warburg Pincus LLC
Anthony S. Kendall, Chairman & CEO, Mitchell & Titus, LLP
Richard A. Kennedy, President & CEO, Skanska USA Inc.
Michel A. Khalaf, President & CEO, MetLife, Inc.
Brian Kingston, CEO of Actual Property, Brookfield Asset Administration
Paul Knopp, U.S. Chair & CEO, KPMG LLP
Henry R. Kravis, Co-Chairman & Co-CEO, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co.
Philip Krim, Co-Founder & CEO, Casper
Barbara Armand Kushner, President, Armand Company
Christopher Larsen, Chief Govt Officer, Halmar Worldwide, LLC
Rochelle B. Lazarus, Chairman Emeritus, Ogilvy & Mather Worldwide
Kewsong Lee, Chief Govt Officer, The Carlyle Group
Wealthy Lesser, President & CEO, Boston Consulting Group
Joey Levin, Chief Govt Officer, IAC
Allan Levine, Chairman & CEO, International Atlantic Monetary Firm
Jeffrey E. Levine, Chairman, Douglaston Growth
Robert A. Levine, Chief Govt Officer, RAL Corporations & Associates, LLC
Martin Lipton, Senior Accomplice, Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz
Alex Liu, Managing Accomplice & Chairman, Kearney
Robert P. LoCascio, Founder & CEO, LivePerson, Inc.
Roger Lynch, Chief Govt Officer, Condé Nast
Mehdi Mahmud, CEO & President, First Eagle Funding Administration, LLC
Anthony Malkin, Chairman, President & CEO, Empire State Realty Belief
Anthony E. Mann, President & CEO, E-J Electrical Set up Co.
Theodore Mathas, Chairman & CEO, New York Life Insurance coverage Firm
Sandeep Mathrani, Chief Govt Officer, WeWork
Peter W. Could, President & Founding Accomplice, Trian Companions
Charles R. McCall, Chief Govt Officer, Astoria Power II LLC &, Astoria Power LLC
Kevin J. McCarty, Chairman & CEO, West Monroe Companions
Andrew McMahon, President & CEO, The Guardian Life Insurance coverage Firm of America
Avner Mendelson, President & CEO, Financial institution Leumi USA
Heidi Messer, Co-Founder & Chairperson, Collective[i]
Keith Mestrich, President & CEO, Amalgamated Financial institution
Marc Metrick, President & CEO, Saks Fifth Avenue
Edward J. Minskoff, Chairman & CEO, Edward J. Minskoff Equities, Inc.
Greg Mondre, Co-Chief Govt Officer, Silver Lake
Tyler Morse, Chief Govt Officer & Managing Accomplice, MCR Growth LLC
Deanna M. Mulligan, Chief Govt Officer, DM Mulligan, LLC
Daniel Nardello, Chief Govt Officer, Nardello & Co. LLC
Liz Neumark, Chair & Founder, Nice Performances
Mark Pearson, President & CEO, Equitable
Michael A. Peterson, Chairman & CEO, Peter G. Peterson Basis
Michael Phillips, President, Jamestown Properties LLC
Charles E. Phillips, Jr., Chairman, Infor
Deirdre Quinn, Co-Founder & CEO, Lafayette 148 New York
Daniel Ramot, Co-Founder & CEO, By way of
Steven L. Rattner, Chairman & CEO, Willett Advisors LLC
Scott H. Rechler, Chairman & CEO, RXR Realty LLC
Christiana Riley, Chief Govt Officer, Deutsche Financial institution Americas
John Romeo, Managing Accomplice, Oliver Wyman
James A. Rosenthal, Chief Govt Officer, BlueVoyant
Evan Roth, Co-Chief Govt Officer, BBR Companions, LLC
Michael I. Roth, Chairman & CEO, Interpublic Group
Steven Rubenstein, President, Rubenstein Communications, Inc.
William C. Rudin, Co-Chairman & CEO, Rudin Administration Firm, Inc.
Kevin P. Ryan, Founder & CEO, AlleyCorp
Timothy Ryan, U.S. Chair & Senior Accomplice, PwC
Faiza Saeed, Presiding Accomplice, Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP
Scott Salmirs, President & CEO, ABM Industries Inc.
Ralph Schlosstein, Co-Chairman & Co-CEO, Evercore Companions Inc.
Michael Schmidtberger, Accomplice & Chair of the Govt Committee, Sidley Austin LLP
Alan D. Schnitzer, Chairman & CEO, The Vacationers Corporations, Inc.
Alan D. Schwartz, Govt Chairman, Guggenheim Companions, LLC
Kathleen Shanahan, Chief Govt Officer, Turtle & Hughes, Inc.
Suzanne Shank, President & CEO, Siebert Williams Shank & Co., LLC
Joseph C. Shenker, Chair, Sullivan & Cromwell LLP
Tarek Sherif, Co-Founder & CEO, Medidata Options, Inc.
Jonathan Silvan, Chief Govt Officer, International Technique Group, LLC
Adam Silver, Commissioner, Nationwide Basketball Affiliation
Joshua Silverman, Chief Govt Officer, Etsy, Inc.
Brad Smith, President, Microsoft
David M. Solomon, Chairman & CEO, Goldman Sachs
Jeffrey Solomon, Chairman & CEO, Cowen
Rob Speyer, President & CEO, Tishman Speyer
Stephen J. Squeri, Chairman & CEO, American Categorical Firm
Robert Ok. Metal, Chairman, Perella Weinberg Companions
Douglas C. Steiner, Chairman, Steiner Studios
Alan Suna, Chief Govt Officer, Silvercup Studios
Sanjay Swani, Managing Accomplice, Tailwind Capital
Steven R. Swartz, President & CEO, Hearst
Julie Candy, Chief Govt Officer, Accenture
Paul J. Taubman, Chairman & CEO, PJT Companions Inc.
Owen D. Thomas, Chief Govt Officer, Boston Properties
Gary M. Tischler, Founder & Managing Accomplice, Vanbarton Group LLC
Daniel R. Tishman, Vice Chairman, AECOM & Principal, Tishman Realty
Paul Todd, Chief Govt Officer, GLG
Jean-Marie Tritant, Chief Govt Officer, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield
William B. Tyree, Managing Accomplice, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.
Joseph Ucuzoglu, Chief Govt Officer, Deloitte
Robert Vecchio, Chief Govt Officer, LPI, Inc.
Ellis Verdi, President, DeVito/Verdi
James R. Wacht, President, Lee & Associates NYC
George H. Walker, Chairman & CEO, Neuberger Berman Group LLC
Robert E. Wankel, Chairman & CEO, The Shubert Group, Inc.
Pamela S. Wasserstein, President, Vox Media
David Winter, Co-Chief Govt Officer, Customary Industries Inc.
Robert Wolf, Chief Govt Officer, 32 Advisors LLC
Kathryn S. Wylde, President & CEO, Partnership for New York Metropolis
Nina Zagat, Co-Founder, Zagat
Tim Zagat, Co-Founder, Zagat
Strauss Zelnick, Accomplice, ZMC
James Zelter, Co-President, Apollo International Administration, Inc.
John Zimmer, Co-Founder & President, Lyft
