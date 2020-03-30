General News

NYC Democratic House candidate announces positive COVID-19 test

March 30, 2020
Suraj Patel was once one of the vital candidates featured in a up to date MTP Weblog story about how the model new social distancing pointers and the specter of coronavirus has mainly upended Space campaigns.



